Second Woman Set to Reveal Herschel Walker Abortion Claim

Roger Sollenberger
Attorney Gloria Allred announced that she is holding a press conference Wednesday with another woman who says she was in a relationship with Herschel Walker and that he helped her have abortion.

The alert from Allred says that the woman will allege that the football legend, who is now running for Senate in Georgia, drove her to the clinic to terminate the pregnancy. The woman plans to remain anonymous and will provide evidence of her romance with Walker, the attorney said.

The development comes two weeks after The Daily Beast reported that Walker—who claims to be ferociously anti-abortion—paid for a different lover’s abortion. That revelation came on the heels of Daily Beast reports that Walker, a loud critic of absentee dads, fathered several secret children out of wedlock.

Walker's campaign has been hampered by reports of the abortion, which he adamantly denied. Walker claimed he had no idea who the woman could be, only to have the woman come forward and reveal that she's actually the mother of one of Walker's children. Miraculously, Walker still claimed for more than a day that he didn't know the identity of the woman. But that story strained credulity after Walker's wife contacted the woman over text and the woman asked Walker's wife, Julie Blanchard, if she knew about the abortion.

A request for comment from Walker's campaign was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

