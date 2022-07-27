16-year-old girl shot, killed at Augusta hotel

Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road early Wednesday morning.

At 6:07 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies went to the Economy Inn in reference to a shooting. Deputies found Kaymaya Greene, who had been shot at least one time in the leg. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Greene's dea is the third homicide in Richmond County and the second woman to be shot and killed at a motel within the past week.

