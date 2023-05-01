Second woman in tent hit by fleeing DUI suspect dies. Fresno coroner identifies her

A second woman has died following an April 24 crash that happened while she and a companion were struck by a suspected DUI driver while sleeping in a tent near Highway 41 and Ashlan Avenue in Fresno.

She was identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Kathy Esqueda, 61. She died Wednesday at Community Regional Medical Center.

The first victim, Brianna Britten, 30, died at Community on the night of the crash.

The coroner’s office said both victims were unhoused.

The crash happened about 1:35 a.m., when Erica Jones, 39, slammed into the women’s tent while trying to evade Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies, according to police. Deputies had reportedly ended the pursuit before the crash.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman identified as Jones run from the crash with a boy in tow, police said. Officers found a woman matching that description near Ashlan and Blackstone avenues, police said, and later identified her as Jones.

Police said Jones failed a sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of DUI and murder. The murder county was added to charges because Jones was previously found guilty of a DUI, police said.

Jones remained in custody Monday without bail, according to Fresno County Jail records.