Second worker shot in Brooklyn West Indian restaurant dies

A second worker shot in a Brooklyn West Indian restaurant last week has died, police said Tuesday.

Damien White, 45, died at Kings County Hospital on Sunday, police said.

His co-worker Eyon Johnson, 46, died at Brookdale University Hospital Thursday.

The gunman, dressed in black, appeared to be waiting for the victims when they arrived just before 9 a.m. Thursday to do renovation work at Miguel’s West Indian Restaurant in Brownsville.

He followed them inside the eatery at Strauss St. and Lott Ave. and opened fire, striking both victims multiple times, police said. The gunman remains on the loose.

Johnson had a wife and two children, his one-time superintendent told the Daily News.

“He was a cool guy,” said the 58-year-old super. “A good tenant. Just in and out. He say, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’ That’s it.”

White lived in East Flatbush, according to cops.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, according to police, and a car outside the restaurant was riddled with bullets.

Neither victim had arrest records and police said it’s not yet clear why they were targeted.