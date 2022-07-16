A Second World War sea fort off the English coast is up for sale with bids starting at $60,000. Take a look.
Bull Sand Fort, off the Lincolnshire coast in northern England, was built to accommodate 200 troops and can only be accessed by boat or helicopter.
The fort is now listed with real estate firm Savills and is set to go under auction on July 19.
"It will require an imaginative buyer with a project in mind but suggestions for future uses so far have included a high-end hotel, restaurant, Airbnb, grand design style personal dwelling, retreat and a tourist attraction," said Steven Morish of Savills.
The fort is in need of a little love in the form of refurbishment, Morish says, but has potential for alternative uses if permitted. However, it is grade II listed, meaning any development plans must first be approved.
Bull Sand Fort was built to accommodate 200 troops and plans for the historic site had been in the works since the start of the First World War in 1914.
It has three floors and a basement along with a two-storey lookout tower.
The fort is a Grade II listed building, meaning it is protected because of its historic significance and unique features.
Spitbank Fort, another sea fort off the coast of Portsmouth in England, was converted to a luxury hotel after it was bought in 2009.
The fort was purchased 24 hours before it was set to go on auction and it was renovated to include nine bedrooms, a sauna, wine cellar and a pool.
The bedrooms used to be gun rooms and some even had bullet holes in the floor that were retained. Visitors can even fish from their bedrooms.
Read the original article on Business Insider