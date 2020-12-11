Second young elephant dies from virus at New York zoo

This photo, provided by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, shows elephant calf, Ajay, with his big brother, Batu, age 5, in Syracuse, N.Y. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced the death of Ajay, an Asian elephant calf, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. He died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus, which poses a high risk to young elephants. (Erin Fingar/Rosamond Gifford Zoo via AP)
This photo, provided by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, shows elephant calf, Ajay, with his big brother, Batu, age 5, in Syracuse, N.Y. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced the death of Ajay, an Asian elephant calf, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. He died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus, which poses a high risk to young elephants. (Erin Fingar/Rosamond Gifford Zoo via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A second young elephant has died at a central New York zoo despite frantic efforts by staff to combat a lethal virus, zoo officials said Friday.

“This is obviously the worst possible outcome, and it occurred after more than a week of intensive care by our team in hopes that every day Batu survived gave him a better chance to beat this horrible disease,” Rosamond Gifford Zoo Director Ted Fox said.

The 5-year-old male elephant died early Friday morning, days after the sudden death Tuesday of his younger brother, Ajay. Ajay died just before his second birthday. Both died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus, a strain of herpes that targets Asian elephants.

Batu had been in treatment since last week when a blood test came back positive for the virus, the zoo said in a statement. The elephant received medications and infusions of plasma but the viral load of EEHV in its blood grew exponentially by the day.

Early Friday morning, eight days after testing positive, “he laid down to rest and never got up,” Fox said.

“Although we knew this could happen, it’s hard to accept,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said. “Words can’t begin to express our sadness and grief. Yet we know that as heartbroken as we are, our elephant team and our zoo need our support more than ever.”

EEHV is the biggest killer of young Asian elephants and can cause death within 24 hours in those under age 8. It is believed to be naturally occurring among elephants in a latent form that can become active without warning, according to the zoo.

Batu was the first calf born to Mali and bull elephant Doc, on May 12, 2015. Ajay was born on Jan. 15, 2019.

The zoo, one of 11 approved by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to breed Asian elephants, has six adult elephants.

Latest Stories

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • A judge just struck down Trump's attempt to throw out 221,000 votes in Wisconsin - including votes cast by mail because of the pandemic

    The lawsuit sought to throw out mail-in votes cast by people who didn't want to leave their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Bloomberg news Chinese staff member detained in Beijing

    Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.

  • Texas man whose sentence was commuted by Obama arrested

    A Texas man released from prison after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to Department of Justice officials. Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area, federal officials announced Thursday. John Convery, who is representing Nieto, said it is early in the case and there is no additional information he can provide but presumes his client innocent.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Australia abandons Covid-19 vaccine due to false HIV positives

    Australia has cancelled the production of a locally made Covid-19 vaccine after trial volunteers falsely tested positive for HIV, meaning the drug could interfere with diagnosis of that virus. Antibodies generated by the jabs developed by the University of Queensland (UQ) and biotech firm CSL led to trial subjects wrongly testing positive for the virus that causes AIDS. Further trials have been stopped. Scientists said the results were a blow to Australia's vaccine development and was likely to force the country to buy more doses of imported shots. "While this is a tough decision to take, the urgent need for a vaccine has to be everyone's priority," said UQ professor Paul Young. Australia has ordered a total of 140 million shots from different suppliers, to inoculate its 25 million people, making it one of the most highly stocked countries in the world. "We want to ensure that Australians ... have full confidence, absolute full confidence that when it gets the tick, they can get the jab, and they can make that decision for themselves and for their families, confidently,” said Scott Morrison, prime minister. Prof Sarah Palmer, from the faculty of medicine at the University of Sydney, said: “Sadly, this is a set-back for the development of Covid-19 vaccines. Generating a false positive for HIV is entirely unexpected for this vaccine, but underscores the critical necessity of testing the safety of newly-developed vaccines in large numbers of volunteers.” She said the Australian government, which was a major backer of the UQ vaccine effort, would have to consider funding other alternatives, including imported vaccine from firms such as Pfizer and Moderna.” Australia's strict quarantine regime has seen the country quash earlier outbreaks and its tally of 28,000 infections is far fewer than in many other developed countries Its success in keeping a lid on infections has meant the country is not racing to start vaccinations like countries in Europe and jabs are not scheduled to begin until March. CSL, had been under a contract to produce 51 million doses of the UQ vaccine, and will instead produce an extra 20 million doses of the Oxford vaccine being developed with Britain's AstraZeneca.

  • White House reportedly tells FDA commissioner to approve Pfizer vaccine on Friday or resign

    The White House has reportedly demanded that the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration approve Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday or resign.White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to submit his resignation should the FDA not approve the vaccine by the end of the day, The Washington Post reported.Pfizer applied for emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in November, and the FDA was expected to provide the approval in the coming days after an independent advisory panel on Thursday recommended the agency do so. But President Trump urged the FDA speed up the process and accused the agency of "playing games" in a Friday tweet.The Post also reports that the "warning led the FDA to accelerate its timetable for clearing America's first vaccine from Saturday morning to later Friday," and the FDA and Pfizer are "rushing to complete" the necessary paperwork.Axios also reported that Meadows "hinted" in a phone call with Hahn on Friday "that his job security might be in jeopardy" while pushing for the vaccine to be approved by the end of the day. Hahn told Axios this is an "untrue representation" of their phone call, saying the "FDA was encouraged to continue working expeditiously on Pfizer-BioNTech's EUA request" and "is committed to issuing this authorization quickly."More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • Under fire for strong-arm tactics, DeSantis lashes out at former data scientist Rebekah Jones

    Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the ex-Florida data chief turned whistleblower. What Jones is accused of doing is “clearly a felony offense," he said.

  • Judge Dismisses Attorney Kim Gardner from McCloskey Gun Case

    A St. Louis judge dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from the Mark and Patricia McCloskey gun case on Friday, a local NBC affiliate reported.The McCloskeys were indicted by a grand jury in October, following an incident over the summer during which the two brandished firearms on their front lawn opposite a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The demonstrators had entered the McCloskeys’ gated community on their way to protest outside the home of the St. Louis mayor, but the images of the armed McCloskeys opposite the protesters galvanized both conservatives and progressives during the election season.Judge Thomas Clark dismissed Gardner from the case on Friday, six weeks after the McCloskeys' attorneys called for her disqualification. The attorneys argued that Gardner was improperly using the case in campaign solicitations, while Gardner claimed she brought up the case publicly in order to counter criticism from President Trump and allies."Ms. Gardner has every right to rebut criticism, but it appears unnecessary to stigmatize defendant — or even mention him — in campaign solicitations, especially when she purports to be responding to others," Clark wrote in his ruling. "In fact, the case law and Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit it."Gardner has scheduled an appeal of the ruling for January 7, 2021.

  • ICC prosecutor ready to open investigation into Ukraine

    The International Criminal Court's prosecutor said Friday that a preliminary probe has found “a reasonable basis at this time to believe” that crimes against humanity and war crimes have been committed in Ukraine which merit a full-scale investigation. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said the suspected crimes and the failure of courts in Ukraine and Russia to successfully prosecute them mean that the next step for ICC prosecutors will be to request authorization from judges to open a formal investigation.

  • Donald Trump's late policy flurry complicates Joe Biden's transition into power

    The in-tray waiting for Joe Biden on the Oval Office’s Resolute desk when he takes over the US presidency on January 20 is already unenviably high. There is tackling the most devastating pandemic in a century, mending an economy with unemployment levels rivalling the Great Depression and trying to right vast structural problems like racial tensions in America and climate change. Yet in recent weeks another challenge has been added: unpicking policy changes that Donald Trump’s administration has been forcing through before the door shuts on his presidency. The latest example is changes to the asylum rules. The move, significantly tightening the definition of “persecution” that asylum seekers must prove to be granted refuge in America, matches the hardline stance the president has held for years. There have been other late policy changes. Mr Trump, largely avoiding the cameras as he smarts from election defeat and refuses to concede the race, has announced a draw-down of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. He has pardoned an ally. He has reportedly discussed new punishments for Iran over its nuclear program. His administration has also scheduled more federal executions.

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Head pastors at Hillsong Church are accused of using volunteers as their personal babysitters for little or no pay, insiders said

    When Hillsong NYC celebrity pastor Carl Lentz was fired, insiders came forward with new allegations of exploitation.

  • Iran summons Turkish ambassador over Erdogan remarks in Baku

    Iran on Friday summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Tehran over the Turkish president’s remarks during a visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, which Iran deemed offensive and said support a secession of Azeri ethnic parts of Iran. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Turkish Ambassador Derya Ors was summoned following Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “meddlesome and unacceptable” remarks in Baku on Thursday.

  • Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

    Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree White House reportedly tells FDA commissioner to approve Pfizer vaccine on Friday or resign

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • A driver flipped the bird to a Keys deputy and hit 120 mph, cops say. Then she laughed.

    A Miami Beach woman is accused of speeding though the Florida Keys and flipping her middle fingers at a pursuing Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy along the way.

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

    Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

    An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes. The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree