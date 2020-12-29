Secondary schools may stay shut as ministers look to expand Tier 4

Boris Johnson held a key Covid-O committee meeting on Tuesday night - Toby Melville/Reuters

Secondary schools are on course not to open as planned next week as ministers prepare to push "far more areas" into a Tier 4 lockdown on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson held a key Covid-O committee meeting that will pave the way for a major expansion of Tier 4 restrictions and for school reopenings to be delayed for at least a week.

It came as Covid cases surged to a record daily high of 53,135, with 414 deaths, piling pressure on the Prime Minister for a full national lockdown to combat the spread of the new and highly infectious strain of the virus.

Most Government scientists are now saying a national lockdown will be needed next month if schools are to reopen before the February half-term.

Mr Johnson is expected to chair a meeting on Wednesday to decide whether delaying the opening of secondary schools to all pupils for just a week until January 18 will be sufficient to stem the virus.

"Delaying for a week is not going to be enough for the scientists. If we are going to do something then it needs to be for the whole of January," said a source.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Group (Nervtag), called for "early decisive national action" to be taken, with the whole country told to stay at home.

He said that rather than an indefinite shutdown, schools could return "a little bit later" with testing and other methods in place.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of Nervtag, said the new strain had made it "more difficult" to maintain a balance between keeping the virus under control and maintaining "some semblance of normal society".

"We have even less wiggle room," he said. "Clearly, nobody wants to keep schools shut. But if that's the only alternative to having exponentially growing numbers of hospitalisations, that may be required at least for a period.

"My real concern is that even if universities, schools, do have staggered returns or even stay closed, how easy it would be to maintain control of the virus… is unclear now, given how much more transmissible this variant is."

Public Health England has found that contacts of people with the new strain are 54 per cent more likely to get Covid.

On Wednesday, Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, will reveal the decisions of the Covid-O committee, which are likely at the least to place up to two thirds of England into Tier 4.

Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, is fighting a rearguard action against Mr Hancock and Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, to stick as closely to his plan for primary pupils to return on January 4 alongside exam years 11 and 13, followed by all secondary pupils on January 11.

Wednesday's meeting will be presented with maintaining the plan and a sliding scale of options, starting with restricting secondary school returns on January 4 to vulnerable students and the children of key workers, putting the schedule back by a week.

However, Sage has told Mr Johnson that even with a major expansion of Tier 4 restrictions or a November-style lockdown, Covid infections will still spiral out of control unless secondary schools are closed in January.

"The DfE [Department for Education] will say that we risk long-term closure because we may be in no better position to justify reopening at the end of January," said a source.