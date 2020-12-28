Secondary schools must stay closed in January to stop Covid spread, Sage warns Government

Charles Hymas
The locked gates of a school in Tyne and Wear during the first coronavirus lockdown - Owen Humphreys/PA
The locked gates of a school in Tyne and Wear during the first coronavirus lockdown - Owen Humphreys/PA

Secondary schools will have to remain closed next month, the Government's scientific advisers have warned ministers amid fears that opening early in the New Year will fuel the spread of the new Covid strain.

Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, said on Monday that "at the moment" the Government intended to go ahead with its plans for a staggered return of schools but admitted it was being kept "under review".

Senior Tory MPs led by Robert Halfon, the chairman of the education select committee, are urging ministers to stand firm and resist calls by scientists and teaching unions for schools to be closed until at least the end of January.

A meeting between Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, and Boris Johnson on Monday failed to resolve the situation with just a week to go before primary school children and the secondary exam years 11 and 13 are scheduled to return on January 4.

Under the proposed staggered return, they would be followed on January 11 by all secondary pupils, with mass testing to combat the potential spread of the virus and reassure teachers and parents.

On Monday, however, it emerged that the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has told the Prime Minister that Covid infections could spiral out of control unless secondary schools are closed in January.

Sage warned that the infection 'R' rate would surge further above one even if he implemented another November-style national lockdown in the New Year. But it advised that the rate might be kept below one if schools stayed closed in January, with one option being to keep just primaries open due to their smaller impact on virus spread.

In a further sign of growing concern over the risks from the new highly-contagious strain, MPs have been told their recess will be extended by another week until January 11.

The two biggest classroom unions, the NEU and NASUWT, wrote to Mr Johnson on Monday, calling for schools to be closed next month amid concerns that mass testing for pupils will not be in place in time for a staggered opening. 

It is understood that Mr Williamson is fighting a rearguard action with other ministers to keep schools open. 

"His department is pushing heavily for schools to return and mass testing to be rolled out," said one source. "Others around the table were saying schools have not had enough time to prepare for mass testing so implementation would be patchy.

"And the advice is that for the 'R' rate to fall back, it would require schools not to open for the month of January. That's under serious consideration."

Gavin Williamson&#39;s department &#39;is pushing heavily for schools to return and mass testing to be rolled out&#39; - &nbsp;Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Gavin Williamson's department 'is pushing heavily for schools to return and mass testing to be rolled out' - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mr Gove said on Monday: "We do keep things under review and we'll be talking to headteachers and teachers in the next 24 and 48 hours just to make sure our plans, which of course are accompanied by community testing, are right and robust."

Mr Halfon urged the Government to do everything possible to keep schools in England open, saying: "What needs to happen is volunteers – perhaps the Armed Forces, perhaps mobile units outside schools or in school playgrounds – making sure pupils and teaching staff are tested and also rolling out vaccinations as a priority for all those in schools."

Steve Baker, the deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory backbenchers, said closing schools would seriously harm children and their prospects, adding: "I would keep the schools open but I still maintain this debate illustrates we are stumbling in the dark without a proper analysis of all the relative harms."

