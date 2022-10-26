Secrecy concerns grow over Marion County health agency's handling of Supreme Court case

Marion County's public health agency is accused of violating Indiana's Open Door Law in a lawsuit filed Monday.

It's the latest effort to push back against what critics say is a culture of secrecy surrounding a controversial case that the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County is pursuing at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The new lawsuit accuses Health & Hospital of violating state law when it petitioned the Supreme Court without taking a vote of its board of trustees at a public meeting. The woman who filed the lawsuit, Morgan Daly of the the Indiana Statewide Independent Living Council, is asking a Marion Superior Court to fine Health & Hospital's seven board members and award her attorney fees. Indianapolis attorney William Groth is representing Daly.

The Supreme Court case, HHC v. Talevski, has drawn national attention because it could have sweeping implications for the nation's federal safety net programs. Health & Hospital is asking the high court to prohibit private lawsuits over spending programs such as Medicaid.

Critics say a decision in Health & Hospital's favor would eliminate the legal rights of millions of vulnerable Americans who would no longer be allowed to sue state or local governments that violate their federal rights or wrongfully withhold benefits. In Indiana, such lawsuits have been used to secure assistance for foster children, hepatitis C patients and children with severe disabilities.

Health & Hospital has defended its decision to pursue the case, which began as a lawsuit alleging poor care at one of its 78 nursing homes. The family of the late Gorgi Talevski, a Valparaiso nursing home resident, claims Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation violated the 80-year-old dementia patient’s rights by drugging him with unnecessary medications and improperly transferring him to a distant facility. Those alleged practices, known as chemical restraint and patient dumping, are prohibited under the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act.

Health & Hospital has denied any wrongdoing. It claims its facility took those actions because Talevski was being violent and sexually aggressive toward staff and other residents.

Health & Hospital is now asking the Supreme Court to throw out the case, but for reasons having nothing to do with the quality of care Talevski received. Instead, the agency is arguing that Medicaid patients like Talevski shouldn't be allowed to sue in federal court at all. The federal government ― not individual beneficiaries ― is responsible for enforcement when states violate laws involving federal spending programs, Health & Hospital says.

Health & Hospital's pursuit of the case has angered advocates for low-income, elderly and disabled people. They say it threatens to undermine Health & Hospital's mission to provide health care to the county's underserved populations. They want Health & Hospital to withdraw its petition before oral arguments in front of the Supreme Court, which are scheduled Nov. 8.

The agency's decision to pursue the Supreme Court case without a vote of its board received a sharp rebuke last month from the state's public access counselor.

"It strains credulity that a board of any organization would not feel it incumbent to weigh in on matters of substantial import such as filing a petition for certiorari with SCOTUS,” wrote Public Access Counselor Luke Britt, who is charged with mediating disputes over public access and records.

Last week, however, Health & Hospital's board of trustees held its monthly public meeting without discussing or voting on the matter. This further angered advocates, including Daly.

She said she expected the board to take up the issue after the public access counselor's opinion.

"I was hoping it could be used as a tool for them to withdraw, not based on politics, but based on the fact that there was a violation of state law," she said. "But they didn’t even discuss the case at their last public meeting."

That's when she decided to take the next step and file a lawsuit. She hopes the threat of court-issued fines will force board members to hold a public vote on whether to continue pursuing the case.

"I am still hopeful this is an opportunity for them to withdraw," she said.

Health & Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.

Lawsuit comes on heels of continued criticism over Marion County agency's transparency

The lawsuit comes amid continued criticism over the case and Health & Hospital's transparency. Some of the agency's own employees have privately expressed deep concern over the case, but they say they've been told not to speak out publicly.

Health & Hospital President and CEO Paul Babcock sent an email to employees earlier this month warning them that they may get questions from news outlets.

"It is possible that the media may reach out to you," the emails says. "If you receive a media inquiry, please contact Curt Brantigham, Media Relations Coordinator."

Babcock also sent an Oct. 5 email to the agency's board members about an impending IndyStar story. He warned them that "any board member's comments could be used as facts" in the case and that "any board member could be deposed as a fact witness in the case on the merits."

Babcock did not immediately respond to inquiries about the emails.

Despite the mounting public pressure, the agency and its board have said little about the case and its potential wide-ranging implications. They remained silent even when dozens of advocates, activists and elected officials packed the board's Oct. 18 meeting to demand the agency withdraw its Supreme Court petition.

Among them was state Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, who criticized the agency for petitioning the Supreme Court without board approval.

Health & Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees chairman Robert Lazard, right, listens to public speakers Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

"Hiding something of this magnitude from the board is extremely troubling and problematic to me," she said, "particularly as a legislator that has continued to support the Health & Hospital Corporation."

After the meeting, Health & Hospital's board chairman, Robert Lazard, declined to address the chorus of criticism over the Supreme Court case.

"I’m glad the public came out and I’m glad the public voiced their opinion," he told a reporter from WRTV. "This is a matter of ongoing litigation and we as a board are not allowed to comment on ongoing litigation."

IndyStar courts reporter Johnny Magdaleno contributed to this story.

Contact IndyStar reporter Tony Cook at 317-444-6081 or tony.cook@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @IndyStarTony.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Marion County agency's Supreme Court case raises secrecy concern