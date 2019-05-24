Secrecy, Suspicion and Stumbles Catch Up With Theresa May

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Theresa May was dealt a poor hand when she became prime minister, and proceeded to play it very badly.

Perhaps no leader in 2016 could have satisfied British expectations of Brexit. Advocates of leaving the European Union had made many promises about the benefits, and been deliberately vague on the details. But May’s approach of taking decisions in a tight circle left her without allies when the going got rough – both at home and in European capitals.

May had been prime minister for 18 months before she allowed her Cabinet to discuss what kind of relationship the U.K. should have with the EU after it had left. This was eight months into the two-year negotiating period, and long after May had laid out a series of contradictory red lines. It was no surprise that few members of her government felt obliged to defend her decisions.

Likewise, May refused to make Brexit, the biggest foreign and economic policy decision the country has faced in decades, a cross-party effort. She alienated rank and file members of her own Conservatives, dismissed opponents as anti-Brexit and put Scotland’s nationalists back on a war footing for independence.

Only Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, who were propping up her Conservatives in power, were consulted. Even they complained of being frozen out of key decisions. When May realized she would need more votes to get her Brexit deal through Parliament, it was too late to look for them.

A snap general election in 2017 had exposed her shortcomings as a political campaigner and left her with neither authority within her party nor a majority in parliament. From that point, she stayed in place only because her Conservative Party was unable to agree how to replace her.

The final weeks before she was forced out replayed the mistakes of her premiership at great speed. With parliament deadlocked and suspicious, ministers would promise something, only to find the prime minister apparently contradicting them. First a no-deal Brexit was off the table, then it was a likely option, then it was off the table again. The only sure thing was that the EU was adamant negotiations were over.

She opened talks with the opposition Labour Party, but her three years of making Brexit a party political issue meant that neither side had much room to compromise.

After so many disastrous moments, it’s hard to choose a point where it became clear that May, 62, was doomed.

For many members of parliament, it was a televised statement in March after being forced to delay Brexit. She blamed them for the government’s problems, and pitched herself as the ally of the angry public against intransigent politicians. MPs, already on the receiving end of death threats, were furious.

“When Theresa stood for leader, she made a virtue of the fact that she wasn’t clubbable, that she would take decisions slowly after listening and consulting widely,” said Will Tanner, who had been an aide to May in her previous job as Home Secretary and moved with her to Downing Street. “Three years later, that lack of clubbability was seen as a massive weakness, and the deliberative approach was indecision.”

In June 2016, as the U.K. voted by 52 to 48 percent for Brexit, May had seemed like the only adult in the room. Her predecessor, David Cameron, had spent six years governing in a laid-back manner, surrounded by friends from his days at Eton and Oxford. Now his project was in ruins, destroyed by a referendum he’d called without foreseeing the danger.

In the leadership contest that followed, May sold herself as the anti-Cameron, a woman in the mold of Margaret Thatcher, the prime minister venerated by Conservatives.

May was the daughter of a Church of England minister. She owed her position to hard work, rather than contacts. She had spent six years as home secretary, dealing with terrorists and riots. Her record included a willingness to confront people with hard truths, once telling her fellow Tories that they were seen as “the nasty party,” and the police that they were complacent about the deep problems in their own ranks.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Conservative Party was blowing itself up. The leadership candidates who had supported Brexit knifed each other and then themselves. Even before her final opponent dropped out of the race, May had the overwhelming support of her MPs.