Secret Service: $100 billion stolen from COVID relief programs

Nearly $100 billion has been stolen from U.S. government COVID relief programs — most in unemployment fraud, AP reports from a Secret Service announcement.

What they're saying: "The sheer size of the pot is enticing to the criminals," said Roy Dotson, the Secret Service pandemic fraud recovery coordinator.

The Justice Department said last week that its fraud section had prosecuted 150+ defendants in more than 95 criminal cases related to the Paycheck Protection Program.

The government has seized $75 million in cash, plus numerous real estate properties and luxury items bought with PPP proceeds.

