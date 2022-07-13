Secret Service agent back in US after allegedly assaulting woman outside bar in Israel

A Secret Service Agent looks on as Marine One, carrying U.S. President Joe Biden lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House on April 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A member of the US Secret Service has returned to the United States after allegedly assaulting a woman outside a bar and being detained by Israeli national police in Jerusalem.

"Late Monday, the United States Secret Service was informed that an agency employee working in Israel was allegedly involved in a physical encounter. The employee was briefly detained and questioned by Israeli police, who released him without charges. The employee has returned to the United States," the Secret Service said in a statement.

"In accordance with agency protocol, his access to Secret Service systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation."

Secret Service officials didn’t elaborate on the incident, but told The New York Times sexual assault was not involved.

President Biden arrived in Jerusalem on Wednesday as part of a larger Middle East tour.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.