Secret Service agent protecting Naomi Biden fires on car break-in suspects

A Secret Service agent is seen at a protest in Washington DC

A Secret Service agent protecting US President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire on suspects attempting to break into an unoccupied government vehicle on Sunday.

The agents were in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington DC with Naomi Biden, US media report.

None of the three suspects are believed to have been hit, according to a Secret Service statement.

A search is out for the suspects who fled the scene in a red car.

"There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service," the service said in a statement.

The incident occurred on 12 November around midnight local time when Secret Service agents spotted three people breaking the window of an unoccupied government vehicle.

The car was parked outside the home of President Biden's granddaughter, according to anonymous sources cited by US media.

She was not with the agents when the incident occurred although the agents were on-duty, the BBC's US media partner CBS reported.

There is no evidence to suggest that the suspects knew the vehicle was part of a protective detail for Mr Biden's granddaughter.

Naomi Biden, 29, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his former wife Kathleen Buhle, and the president's eldest granddaughter.