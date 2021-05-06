Secret Service agents driving Trump around hospital during Covid stay needed full protective gear

Pete Williams
·2 min read
Two Secret Service agents who rode with then-President Donald Trump as he drove around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center while he was hospitalized with Covid-19 last year needed to wear full medical protective gear, the agency's director said Thursday.

Director of the U.S. Secret Service James Murray told a budget hearing with the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security that the former president's desire to be seen outside the hospital in October where he could wave to supporters "was extensively discussed” with doctors beforehand.

He said the Secret Service talked with the White House medical team and medical staff at Water Reed beforehand and the two agents in the vehicle with Trump wore the same kind of personal protective equipment gear that front-line health care workers used. "The two individuals in the vehicle were fully outfitted in PPE," he said.

White House officials said at the time that the president was bored and wanted to show strength, but the move was widely criticized. A doctor affiliated with the hospital, George Washington University Professor James Phillips, tweeted: "Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential 'drive by' now has to be quarantined for 14 days."

Murray also told the House hearing that he would like to have a replica of the White House at the agency’s training center outside Washington. Using the current training facility "is like having a basketball team practice outdoors in a field, instead indoors on a basketball court."

He said the new, taller fence around the White House fence has now been installed on the north side of the grounds and should be finished a year from now.

“The new fence is a game changer for us,” Murray said, adding that the agency might need to consider setting up a checkpoint farther out to screen people before they can get up to the fence.

  • Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death

    The service file of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright includes a commendation for safely resolving an incident involving a suicidal man, as well as a handful of reprimands for driving mishaps. The city of Brooklyn Center late Wednesday released more materials from the service file of Kim Potter, the white officer who shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop April 11. Potter received a chief's commendation in 2007 for her handling of a “suicidal homicidal suspect” and his 2-year-old daughter.

  • Elizabeth Warren responds to Biden's backing of COVID-19 vaccine patent waivers: 'I'm delighted'

    On Wednesday, the Biden administration backed waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines, a move that delighted Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

  • A sweeping U.N. report says methane is far worse for the climate, human health than previously thought

    Methane emissions from oil and gas, agriculture and other sources are contributing to thousands more deaths per year from air pollution than previously thought, while simultaneously leading to a rapid increase in global average temperatures, according to a comprehensive new U.N. report. Why it matters: The report, which is the most thorough study of methane's contribution to global warming, public health ailments, and solutions to date. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It shows both the perils involved with continuing to drill and transport oil and natural gas and the range of available low-cost solutions to bring down emissions.The details: The world would need to cut 40 to 45% of human-caused global methane emissions by 2030 in order to avoid 0.3°C of warming. About 30% of the cuts in methane emissions by 2030 would come from targeted measures, such as containing leaks in natural gas pipelines.Another 15% of the emissions cuts would come from broader efforts to decarbonize the economy, such as turning away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy sources, the report finds.Inge Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Program which co-produced the report, told reporters on a call Thursday morning that it's no longer optional to tackle methane emissions."Without tackling this we cannot hit 1.5°C and we will certainly overshoot the [2°C target]. So, I think... that this is on the must have list."The big picture: Methane is a greenhouse gas that, while it is far more ephemeral in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide (it only lasts in the air about 10 years, compared to hundreds to a thousand years for a molecule of CO2), is about ten times more potent as a global warming contributor. Methane concentrations have risen rapidly during the past few decades, to record highs that are incompatible with the Paris Agreement's 2°C temperature target relative to the preindustrial era, the report notes. According to the report, there is "strong evidence" that the increases in methane amounts detected since the 2010s were "primarily attributable" to increased emissions from fossil fuel-related activities. This period coincides with the fracking boom and growth in oil and gas production in the U.S. Methane is the main component of natural gas, and the report focuses on leak prevention, detection, and sealing abandoned wells as cost-saving measures that industry could implement.Of note: The study also finds that there are considerable low cost to money-saving measures that oil and gas companies can take to cut their methane emissions from pipelines, drilling sites, and other facilities. However, it finds that expanding natural gas infrastructure and usage without relying on currently unproven technologies to remove carbon from the atmosphere is "incompatible" with limiting global warming to keeping global warming to 1.5°C relative to the preindustrial era. "One thing the report calls for very strongly is not building any more of this fossil fuel infrastructure if we are phasing this out over the next couple of decades," said Drew Shindell, an Earth scientist at Duke University and lead author of the new report.In other words, the report calls into question the popular view in Washington that natural gas is a growing, so-called "bridge fuel" for use until renewables can more reliable supply power to the grid. Other solutions would be employed to cut methane emissions from agriculture and coal sectors. Context: The study also shows that methane emissions have much more significant health impacts than previously thought. For every million metric tons of methane emissions that's reduced, about 1,430 annual premature deaths would be avoided, researchers found. Methane emissions are a contributor to ground-level ozone pollution, which is a deadly form of air pollution that can aggravate respiratory and cardiovascular disease.What they're saying: "Of all the short lived climate pollutants, methane has by far the largest current warming impact, accounting for nearly one-fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions, and it is therefore now by far the top priority, short-lived climate pollutant that we need to tackle," said Rick Duke, senior advisor to John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy on climate.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Texas is about to allow residents to carry handguns without a license or training

    The Texas Senate on Wednesday voted to allow most Texans to carry handguns without any sort of permit or training, sending the legislation to a conference committee with the House, which already passed a similar measure. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said last week he will sign the bill. The Senate passed permitless carry on a party-line 18-13 vote, "less than a week after it sailed out of a committee created to specifically to tackle the legislation," The Texas Tribune reports. Every Republican voted for it, but several voiced concerns about the legislation during debate. The legislation, considered too fringe during previous legislative sessions, faced opposition from law enforcement groups, firearms instructors, and Democrats. Currently, Texans must undergo four to six hours of training, pass a written exam and shooting proficiency test, and get fingerprinted to carry a handgun. State Sen. Charles Schwertner (R), who sponsored the bill in the Senate, argued that gun safety is a personal responsibility. "The obligation on the part of the citizen who owns a potentially dangerous weapon to understand gun laws, to become proficient in their handling of their gun, is not absolved," he said. One Republican who showed up to vote for unlicensed carry despite injuries from a car accident collapsed on the Senate floor during debate. Texans oppose unlicensed carry, 59 percent to 34 percent, according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll from April. When asked, 46 percent of Texans would make gun laws stricter while 30 percent would leave them untouched and 20 percent would loosen them further, the poll found. Three-quarters favor requiring criminal and mental background checks before all gun sales. "A lot of the [legislative] agenda right now seems at odds with public opinion," said James Henson, co-director of UT/Texas Tribune poll. "Guns is the best example" of Republican lawmakers chasing policies that "come from the most conservative wing of the majority party," he added. "But this is also notable on the abortion questions." More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouse

    Tucker Carlson was right: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is living in the Washington, D.C., penthouse of Republican pollster and messaging maven Frank Luntz, and it does sound like a pretty sweet deal. Carlson was tipped off to the roommate arrangement, and McCarthy confirmed it Tuesday, telling Fox & Friends he has "rented a room from Frank for a couple of months, but don't worry, I'm back to — going back to where I normally am, on my couch in my office. But, yes, we pay fair market rate" Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler looked into Luntz's apartment, and it's actually a 7,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom amalgamation of 4 three-story penthouses Luntz purchased for nearly $4.3 million in August and September 2018 and merged in November 2019. The homeowner's association fees on the four units is $4,976 a month, Kessler calculates, citing Redfin. Neither McCarthy nor Luntz responded to the Post's request for comment, but a McCarthy spokesman told the Daily Wire the minority leader "calculated the fair market value amount at $1,500/month" to rent an "approximately" 400-square-foot room in Luntz's penthouse. Kessler's Apartments.com search found that a comparable studio or one-bedroom would run about $5,000 a month. Regardless, he writes, "besides the 'room' he rented, McCarthy would have had access to a 24/7 concierge, a rooftop pool, a fitness center, a media room, a business center, and a party room with a bar and pool table." "This is quite a deal, especially considering that Luntz has talked about how he's on the road all the time," Politico muses. "Imagine paying $1,500 a month for what is essentially a mansion carved into a high-rise? It's good to be the minority leader!" Carlson was less amused by the "sleazy and corrupt" arrangement. "Kevin McCarthy promises Republicans he shares their values" and "will fight for them against permanent Washington, the forces that would like to destroy their lives," he said. "And at the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy goes home to Frank Luntz's apartment in Penn Quarter and laughs about it." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

  • Feud breaks out among GOP lawmakers over Snake River dams

    Some Republican members of Congress from the Northwest are accusing a GOP Idaho lawmaker of conducting secret negotiations with the Democratic governor of Oregon over a controversial proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon runs. “How is that secret?” Simpson asked this week. Democratic lawmakers have also been lukewarm to the proposal.

  • I watched Arizona’s unprecedented election audit – here’s what’s happening

    Experts say the effort, trundling along slowly in Phoenix, is unreliable and dangerous Contractors working for Cyber Ninjas in Phoenix examine and recount ballots from the 2020 election. Photograph: Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, I’m writing from Phoenix, where I’m spending the week covering a remarkable GOP audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa county, home to the majority of Arizona’s registered voters. The audit, which is unprecedented in US elections, is being watched with alarm around the country. Experts say it is a non-credible effort to fuel doubts about the 2020 race. And there’s some evidence similar efforts could pop up elsewhere. Maricopa county has already conducted multiple audits of the 2020 race and confirmed the results. The firm hired by the GOP-controlled Arizona senate has little experience in election audits, and experts are deeply concerned its methodology is unreliable and will only lead to more doubt about the results of the 2020 race in Arizona. The CEO of the firm, called Cyber Ninjas, supported baseless conspiracy theories about the election. The effort also appears to be receiving considerable outside funding from Trump allies who tried to assist in his efforts to overthrow the election results. The audit is taking place in a coliseum on McDowell road here in Phoenix that used to be home to the Suns, the city’s basketball team (its nickname is the Madhouse on McDowell). For all the attention around the audit, the thing that stood out to me the most when I watched it up close on Tuesday was how slow and sleepy things were. Of the 46 tables in the arena, less than half were filled with people counting. Ken Bennett, a former Arizona secretary of state who is serving as the senate’s liaison to the audit, said officials hoped to have more counters in the arena soon, but temporary workers were undergoing background checks. Audit counters are divided into several teams and wear colored shirts to denote which they are a part of (there’s pink, blue, green, and yellow). Three members of each team are at each table and mark down what’s on the ballot as it rotates on a lazy susan around the table. The whole process isn’t quick – I timed one table counting 29 ballots in three minutes on Tuesday. Once a batch of ballots is counted, a designated person at the table makes sure the tallies of all three counters match. The ballots then are moved over to a second station, where workers photograph them and put them through a device resembling a scanner. The purpose of this station appears to be to verify the authenticity of the ballots. It reportedly relies on dubious technology from Jovan Pulitzer, an election conspiracy-theory advocate, that purports to verify the authenticity of ballots by checking the paper folds and ink. Auditors are also reportedly looking for traces of bamboo in the ballot paper, an echo of a baseless conspiracy theory that ballots were smuggled in from Asia. Even some people helping with the audit are skeptical of Pulitzer’s technology. “This guy is nuts,” John Brakey, an election transparency advocate who was brought in to help with the audit, told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s a fraudster … It’s ridiculous that we’re doing some of this.” Outside the stadium, I noticed a small tent with about five supporters that had signs supporting the audit. It was surrounded by signs that said “expose voter fraud” and that labeled the Republican-controlled Maricopa county board of supervisors, which objected to the audit, “enemies of the nation”. I sat down in one of the lawn chairs they had set up and asked them what exactly they hoped the audit would achieve, especially since the county had already audited the ballots. “We are pretty certain that Biden did win something. He won the most out of state votes, he won the most non-registered votes, he won the most double votes and people out of state, and all of that,” said Kelly Johnson, a retired lawyer from Huntington, California, who traveled to Phoenix to support the audit. There’s no evidence of Arizona or elsewhere of widespread voter fraud or other malfeasance. I followed up by asking Johnson if he would accept Biden won Arizona and the election if the audit showed that was true. “Personally, yes,” he said.

  • Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies at 90

    Jonathan Bush's death was publicly announced on Twitter on Thursday by the George and Barbara Bush Foundation.

  • Calls to shut down Rotterdam's experimental 'floating farm' after two cows fall into the water

    Concerns have been raised about an experimental floating farm in Rotterdam harbour after two cows fell into the water. The dairy and stable on a floating platform opened in 2019 and gained international attention as the world’s first ‘floating farm’. Now, the project has been labelled as "madness" when a second animal had to be rescued from the water after it apparently fell in while crossing to a small patch of grass on the dockside. The local Party for the Animals (PvdD), which has long opposed the project, also called it "a sorry sight". Ruud van der Velden, a councillor and head of the local branch of the PvdD, told The Telegraph he was concerned about animal welfare. “It is dangerous when cows leave the pontoon for the gangway to go to the waterside and this is the second time that a cow has ended up in the water,” he said. “A cow doesn’t belong on the water and intensive dairy farming isn’t right either. It’s a sorry sight to see.”

  • Moderate drinker? Your risk of a heart attack is less than a teetotaller's

    People who have one or two drinks a day have a 20 per cent lower chance of suffering a heart attack than those who are teetotal, a study has found. Scientists have discovered that moderate drinking – equivalent to one drink a day for women and two for men – may help the heart by dampening stress-related signals in the brain. The research, presented at the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting, is based on the healthcare records of more than 53,000 people. Despite the apparent good news for moderate drinkers, scientists stopped short of calling for people to turn to alcohol to reduce stress, pointing to other negative side effects, and advised other forms of therapy such as yoga. The study participants were divided into those who described their self-reported alcohol intake as low – less than one drink per week, moderate – one to 14 drinks – or high, at more than 14. Around 15 per cent experienced a major adverse cardiovascular event, with 17 per cent in the low alcohol intake group and 13 per cent in the moderate intake group. Some of these patients underwent brain scans to measure activities in regions associated with stress such as the amygdala and the frontal cortex. Findings showed that, compared with low or no alcohol intake, those who reported drinking in moderation had a 20 per cent lower chance of experiencing a major cardiovascular event and lower stress-related brain activity. Dr Kenechukwu Mezue, a fellow in nuclear cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital and the study's lead author, said: "We found that stress-related activity in the brain was higher in non-drinkers when compared with people who drank moderately, while people who drank excessively had the highest level of stress-related brain activity. "The thought is that moderate amounts of alcohol may have effects on the brain that can help you relax, reduce stress levels and, perhaps through these mechanisms, lower the incidence of cardiovascular disease. "The current study suggests that moderate alcohol intake beneficially impacts the brain-heart connection. However, alcohol has several important side effects, including an increased risk of cancer, liver damage and dependence, so other interventions with better side effect profiles that beneficially impact brain-heart pathways are needed." Previous research has indicated that moderate drinking could slow cognitive decline, protecting against dementia. A paper by the University of Georgia last year found that people who enjoyed a regular drink – up to two a day – were a third less likely to have decreased cognitive function compared to teetotalers. Another preliminary study presented at this month's American College of Cardiology conference, showed that young and middle-aged adults who reported severe psychological distress such as depression after recovering from a heart attack were more than twice as likely to suffer a second cardiac event within five years than those experiencing only mild distress. The findings from the observational study are based on health outcomes in 283 heart attack survivors aged 18 to 61. Dr Mariana Garcia, a cardiology fellow at Emory University in Atlanta and the study's lead author, said: "Our findings suggest that cardiologists should consider the value of regular psychological assessments, especially among younger patients."

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    The United States will advocate for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in discussions with the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday. The Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections," Tai said in a statement, but the White House will back the waiver given the "extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic." The administration has faced pressure to support the measure, which is aimed at increasing vaccinations around the world — especially in countries experiencing a surge in infections, like India — without having to rely solely on exports. These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021 Proponents were pleased with the news, but shortly after Tai's announcement, stocks of pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, plummeted. I seems the Biden administration has decided to throw its weight behind a patent waiver on Covid vaccines. This is what it's doing to the vaccine makers' share prices. pic.twitter.com/zwh4Aekmvj — Kiran Stacey (@kiranstacey) May 5, 2021 It remains unclear if the protections will actually be waived since all 164 members of the WTO will need to agree on the matter, but backing from the U.S. should certainly move the needle. More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • Psaki responds after McConnell' says '100% of focus' from GOP is on stopping Biden

    At a White House press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's claim that the Republican Party is united against President Biden's administration.

  • Joanna Gaines shares pic of her natural hair: 'Going to fix 'er up'

    “It takes about 1.5 hours to tame this mane."

  • Man charged with joining the Capitol riot after the FBI saw his wife's Facebook posts bragging about it

    A tip that Gary Edwards' wife had posted on Facebook about how he had walked "right into the rotunda" of the Capitol led the FBI to Edwards.

  • 3,000-Year-Old Human Settlement Found at the Bottom of Swiss Lake

    A team of researchers have discovered evidence of a 3,000-year-old Bronze Age settlement deep in the mud of Switzerland's Lucerne Lake. The post 3,000-Year-Old Human Settlement Found at the Bottom of Swiss Lake appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 'Turning the Corner': U.S. COVID Outlook Reaches Most Hopeful Point Yet

    After weeks of coronavirus patients flooding emergency rooms in Michigan, the worst COVID-19 hot spot in the nation, hospitalizations are finally falling. On some recent days, entire states, including Wisconsin and West Virginia, have reported zero new coronavirus deaths — a brief but promising respite from the onslaught of the past year. And in New York and Chicago, officials encouraged by the recent progress have confidently vowed to fully reopen in the coming weeks, conjuring images of a vibrant summer of concerts, sporting events and packed restaurants revving cities back to life. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Americans have entered a new, hopeful phase of the pandemic. Buoyed by a sense that the coronavirus is waning, in part because of vaccinations, more people are shrugging off masks, venturing into restaurants and returning to their pre-pandemic routines. Mayors, governors and other local officials — once the bearers of grim news about the virus’s toll and strict rules for businesses — have joined in the newfound optimism, rapidly loosening restrictions. Public health experts remain cautious, but said that while they still expect significant local and regional surges in the coming weeks, they do not think they will be as widespread or reach past peaks. “We’re clearly turning the corner,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Across the country, the outlook for the pandemic has indeed improved, putting the United States in its best position against the virus yet. The nation is recording about 49,000 new cases a day, the lowest number since early October, and hospitalizations have plateaued at around 40,000, a similar level as the early fall. Nationwide, deaths are hovering around 700 a day, down from a peak of more than 3,000 in January. In the past, lulls in the pandemic were short-lived, giving way to the surge across the Sun Belt last summer, and the painful outbreak that stretched across the United States this winter. But now, there is one crucial difference: More than half of American adults — 148 million people — have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, perhaps the biggest reason experts are optimistic that the improved outlook may last. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have also fallen at a time when the weather is getting warmer, which, in many places, will allow people to spend more time outdoors, where the virus spreads less easily. The situation in the United States stands in stark contrast to other parts of the world, where many countries are still scrambling to secure access to vaccines. India remains in dire crisis, and thousands of people are dying each day in Brazil. In the United States, even as a sense of hope spreads, there remain strong reasons for caution. The pace of vaccinations is slowing, and experts now believe that herd immunity in the United States may not be attainable. More transmissible variants of the virus are also spreading, threatening to undermine the progress from vaccinations. That could leave the coronavirus infecting tens of thousands of Americans and killing hundreds more each day for some time. A modeling study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, citing relaxed restrictions and a new, contagious variant, suggested that cases could tick upward again in the coming weeks, before a sharp drop-off by July. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said, “We are not out of the woods yet, but we could be very close.” Osterholm pointed to recent outbreaks in Minnesota, Michigan and Oregon as clues to how the pandemic might progress in the coming months. In pockets across the country, small outbreaks have continued to cause alarm. Infections are rising in places like Multnomah County, Oregon, which contains Portland; Pueblo County, Colorado; Grand County, Utah; and Powell County, Kentucky. “What we’re going to see are more of these localized outbreaks that are going to require a response from governors and mayors,” he said. It is also possible that the virus could surge again more widely in the fall and winter, when viruses like the flu are typically dominant. For the moment, though, public health researchers are uncharacteristically optimistic. “We’re in a really good spell and we can act accordingly,” said Andrew Noymer, a public health researcher at the University of California, Irvine, who said it made sense to loosen restrictions now, when the risk is lower than it might be this winter. Wonderland Camp, a sleep-away camp in Rocky Mount, Missouri, was closed last year, disappointing the children and adults with disabilities who come for arts and crafts, talent shows and a formal dance, complete with a disco ball. But with many staff members and campers vaccinated, and rapid coronavirus tests on hand, the camp is getting ready to open for the summer. “There is a lot of excitement,” said Jill Wilke, the camp’s executive director, who said this year’s theme, emblazoned on tie-dye T-shirts, would be “Together Again.” The hopeful outlook has left some cities grappling with new tensions over an old topic: rules around masks. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week, the Common Council rejected a push to remove a mask mandate even as the county health department said mass vaccination clinics would soon close because of dwindling demand. “It’s very tricky,” said Rocco LaMacchia, an alderman who was in favor of ending the mask requirement, saying he believed it should be up to individual business owners. “If I’m walking down the street, not wearing a mask, I don’t want people giving me dirty looks. I think in this community, eventually we’ll all get on the same page, but it’s going to take a lot of doing.” In parts of New York City, mask wearing has been ubiquitous throughout the pandemic. But even there, the scene is shifting amid CDC recommendations that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask outdoors when alone or in small groups; on recent sunny days, large crowds have flocked to Central Park, and more and more, people are going maskless along sidewalks. New infections in New York fell by two-thirds in the past month, dipping to around 1,200 new cases a day. Citywide, the number of people hospitalized with the virus recently dropped to below 100. With 40% of adult New Yorkers fully vaccinated, the city is barreling toward a full reopening. Starting May 19, restaurants, stores, theaters and museums will be allowed to return to near full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began, and tickets for fall Broadway shows will go on sale this week. Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease specialist and clinical professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Public Health, said he was optimistic in the short term, with vaccinations continuing and warm weather luring Americans outdoors. But he said that he was worried about the virus’s current path of devastation through India and Latin America, and that he wondered if the United States was opening up too quickly, with 50,000 new cases still reported each day. (One year ago, the daily cases were half that number.) “There is a randomness to the way this virus has spread,” he said. “It flares in one place. It doesn’t progress smoothly through the entire country and entire world. The randomness is what makes me feel insecure.” In one example of that, Washington state has seen increasing case numbers and hospitalizations in recent weeks, despite rising vaccination numbers and restrictions that have left restaurants and other businesses operating at 50% capacity in much of the state. Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, the health officer in Seattle and King County, said there was no playbook for an endgame to this pandemic. But he urged people to get vaccinated. “I’m sure all of us want to avoid a long game of whack-a-mole with imposing and easing restrictions,” Duchin said. “Vaccination is the cure.” States where vaccinations are falling behind — particularly in the South — could be especially prone to outbreaks in the weeks ahead, health experts say. Texas, which was at the center of a harsh outbreak last summer, is trailing the national average in vaccinations, with 39% of people receiving at least one shot. In Mississippi and Louisiana, about a third of people have gotten their first shot. “Last summer, things were going pretty well around this time,” said Dr. Tara C. Smith, a professor of epidemiology at Kent State University who studies infectious diseases. “As it got a lot hotter in the South and the Southwest, people were inside with air-conditioning, and you saw cases go up. Those are places that are lagging behind a bit in vaccinations. I don’t think it will be as bad as before, but I don’t think this is over yet.” Still, after a deluge of illness and death over the past year, the headway is encouraging. Los Angeles County made headlines with the news that it had reported zero new deaths on Sunday and Monday. The milestone was brief — the county reported 18 deaths on Tuesday — yet it was notable for a metropolis the size of Los Angeles, the nation’s largest county, home to 10 million people. Only a few months ago, hospitals, ambulance services and funeral homes were overwhelmed, and more than 200 people were dying every day in Los Angeles County. “It’s like day and night,” said Paul Huon, chief executive of Community Hospital of Huntington Park, a hospital there that was so overrun with coronavirus cases this winter that it set up two tents in a parking lot as overflow. Multiple people were dying of COVID-19 during every nursing shift. Now, the tents are no longer needed, and the hospital is down to two coronavirus patients. Both are expected to survive. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Candace Cameron Bure Has the Best Response to John Stamos's Instagram Comment on Her Latest Photo

    Fans are LOVING this.

  • Dominion urges court not to dismiss its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over election conspiracy theories

    Rudy Giuliani is one of the people Dominion sued over false conspiracy theories that the company manipulated 2020 election results.

  • Princess Charlotte Now Has the Hair & Attitude of a Teenager, According to Prince William

    Princess Charlotte turned 6 on May 2, but apparently she likes to tell people she’s 16. And based on that amazing flip-it-back-and-forth hair in her birthday photo and her cheeky attitude, she might be right that her inner teenager is already coming out! While her dad Prince William was on an outing on Tuesday, he […]