This secret Amazon sale on all things winter is one you don't to want to miss

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
·2 min read
Shop awesome price drops at this end-of-season sale.
It’s no secret that Amazon is a hotspot for … well, just about anything and everything. Regardless of what you’re in the market for, be it electronics, gardening supplies or apparel, the site has it all, and typically at a discount. However, we’ll be the first to admit that it takes some skill to sift through the retailer’s thousands of products to find the things that are actually worth shopping. That’s exactly what we’re here for—and we’ve got all the juicy details on the site's current secret savings event: the Big Winter Sale.

Right now, you can navigate to this hidden section of the site to shop markdowns galore. From vacuums to cookware, there are tons of price cuts you’ll want to take advantage of here.

This Bissell cleaner has incredible ratings from tons of Amazon customers.
For instance, the Bissell Cleanview swivel pet upright vacuum is on sale for $98.99, which is down 10% from its original price of $109.99. While we’ve yet to test out this particular cleaner, we did include a super similar version, the Bissell 22543 Cleanview swivel rewind pet vacuum ($119.99), in our roundup of the best vacuums for pet hair. While it wasn’t the greatest model as far as suction power went, we liked its automatic retracting cord and titular swivel joint, which made maneuvering around furniture a breeze. Like the 22543, this discounted option features swivel steering that, according to a 4.7-star ratings from nearly 35,000 Amazon shoppers, works excellently. It also boasts a triple-action brushroll, and you’ll receive specialized pet hair tools, like a corner brush, with your purchase too.

Ahead, check out even more awesome markdowns available at this Amazon sale.

The best deals to shop the secret Amazon sale

From Le Creuset cookware to JBL headphones, this sale is a must-shop event.
Shop the Amazon Big Winter Sale

