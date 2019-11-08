This Secret About America's B-29 Bomber Might Surprise You (Russia Flew It Too)

Key point: China is not the only nation known for successfully reverse-engineering other countries' military equipment.

Few aircraft have as great a mark on history as the B-29, the pencil-shaped American four-engine bomber that dropped the atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

What’s less well known is that the Soviet Union had its own B-29—as in, literally the same airplane, in all but a few respects. And like its American counterpart, this duplicate B-29 would deliver the Soviet Union’s first air-dropped nuclear weapon.

In World War I, Russia pioneered the use of heavy bombers when it successfully fielded enormous Sikorsky-designed Ilya Muromets four-engine biplanes against Kaiser Wilhelm’s Germany. The concept soon spread to all the major warring powers, and was elaborated into a doctrine of strategic bombing after the war. Strategic bombers are large aircraft that carry heavy bomb loads over great distances to hit strategic targets behind enemy lines such as factories, oil refineries, bridges and rail yards—or, as occurred frequently in World War I and II, urban population centers.

By World War II, however, the Soviet Air Force (the VVS) was largely a tactical air arm focused on hitting targets close to the frontline. The VVS only fielded ninety-three new four-engine Pe-8 strategic bomber during the war, while England and the United States deployed thousands of heavy bombers.

The United States’ most expensive weapons program during World War II was the development of the ultimate strategic bomber, the B-29 Superfortress. The B-29 exceeded its predecessors in speed, range and bomb load. It also featured remote-controlled defensive machine-gun turrets, while the eleven-man crew benefited from a fully pressurized crew compartment.

The new B-29s were deployed to the Pacific theater starting in 1944, where their great range allowed them to launch raids on the Japanese home islands—ultimately including the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as the even deadlier firebombing of Tokyo. The first units operated out of bases in southern China until the United States captured island bases closer to the Japan.

At the time, the Soviet Union was receiving aircraft from the United States through the Lend-Lease program, so Moscow twice requested that the United States send over B-29s. Washington declined.

However, between July and November 1944, the B-29s Ramp Tramp, Ding Hao and General H.H. Arnold Special operating out of China were forced to land in Vladivostok due to battle damage or equipment failures while embarking on raids against targets in Manchuria and Japan. A fourth B-29 crashed and was recovered.

Despite the U.S.-Soviet alliance during World War II, the Soviet Union was not (yet) at war with Japan, so the Soviet authorities seized the American aircraft—and refused requests that they be sent back! The crews were also interned for months before being released into neutral Iran.

Desiring a new strategic bomber as soon as possible, Stalin instructed the Tupolev design bureau to abandon its own design program and instead make an exact copy of the B-29. Which they proceeded to do—one screw at a time. One of the captured B-29s was completely dismantled in the process, while the other two were used for reference purposes and flight training.

A major difficulty for the massive plagiarizing effort was that the B-29 had been designed according to imperial units of measurement (yards, feet, inches, etc.) while the Soviet Union used the metric system—not only were extensive conversions necessary, but new gauges of sheet aluminum needed to be produced as well as many other entirely new components devised from scratch. The massive effort ended up involving sixty design bureaus and nine hundred different factories.

The resulting clone plane, dubbed the Tu-4, weighed only slightly more than the original B-29. It did have a few differences. Most notably, the Tu-4 used Russian 2,400-horsepower ASh-73TK radial engines instead of the original 2,200-horsepower Duplex Cyclone engines. Additionally, the B-29’s .50 caliber machine guns were replaced with much heavier twenty-three-millimeter cannons.

The Tu-4 was slightly slower than the B-29 with a maximum speed of 348 miles per hour, though the Russian plane boasted a higher service ceiling of thirty-six thousand feet to the thirty-one thousand of the B-29. Standard bomb load was also different: the B-29 could lug up to twenty thousand pounds of bombs, while the Tu-4 was intended to carry six 2,200-pound bombs. Most notably, the Tu-4 lacked the range of later model B-29s, and was a limited to an effective round-trip range of nine hundred miles when carrying a significant bomb load.