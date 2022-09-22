What's The Answer You Give In Job Interviews That Gets You The Job Every Single Time?

I'll just say it: Job interviews are hard! You're trying to convince someone — who you've probably never met before — that you're the right person for the job and that they should choose you over hundreds of other candidates.

And sometimes, we get hit with a tough interview question that has us like:

Well, no more!!! It's time to spread the good word, so if you have a "secret weapon" answer to tough interview questions that always seems to impress, please tell us!

Maybe you have a top-notch answer to the dreaded, "Tells us about the last time you overcame a challenge" that's gotten you the job. Every. Single. Time.

Or perhaps you've found the perfect way to put a positive-yet-impactful spin on the question, "What's your greatest weakness?"

Maybe you never sweat it when a recruiter asks, "Why should we hire you?" because you've already got the perfect response locked and loaded.

Or perhaps you know how to handle the "What's your salary expection?" question like a total pro.

