Secret Service arrest armed man near VP Harris’ home

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Guerilus
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Paul Murray was described as suffering from delusions and believed the government was after him

The Secret Service detained a man outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris who was in possession of guns and ammunition.

Paul Murray, 31, was taken into custody on Wednesday around 1 p.m. near the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Fox5 reported. The San Antonio man has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Kamala Harris Delivers Remarks In Washington DC
(Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

Read More: Vice President Kamala Harris’ portfolio becomes focus of Biden agenda

Police claimed that guns and firearm was found in his parked car in D.C. He was arrested following an intelligence bulletin from Texas.

The Naval Observatory is the official residence of vice presidents. However, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have not moved in yet as they are waiting for renovations to be completed.

The Vice President was working at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the time of the breach and when the agents placed the man into custody. The Eisenhower Executive Office Building is located next to Blair House where Harris and Emhoff have been living since she was inaugurated in January.

Joe Biden Hosts Vice President-Elect Pence For Lunch At Naval Observatory
The Vice President’s home at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The White House has not yet responded to the arrest.

Lindsay Watts of Fox5DC reported that authorities claimed that “Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to “take care of his problem.”

Read More: Kamala Harris honors youth in special address at Kids’ Choice Awards

Harris has also not commented on the arrest but did speak out earlier in the day about the shootings that took place on Tuesday in Atlanta, CNN reported. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested for carrying out the shootings that left eight people dead. Six of the victims identified as Asian and two others were White.

Long has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault .

“Our country, the President and I and all of us, we grieve for the loss,” Harris, who is of Asian descent, said. “Our prayers are extended to the families of those who have been killed, and it speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it.”

President Joe Biden also condemned the attack and expressed his concerns over the safety of Asian Americans. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Asians have been the victims of attacks from those who have unfairly blamed them for the virus.

“I think it is very, very troubling. But I’m making no connection at this moment to the motivation of the killer. I’m waiting for an answer from, as the investigation proceeds, from the FBI and from the Justice Department,” he said. “I’ll have more to say when the investigation is completed.”


Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Secret Service arrest armed man near VP Harris’ home appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • French Police Bust Burgundy Wine Theft Network

    Authorities recovered about 40 percent of the bottles taken during two separate break-ins last year.

  • Fears rise as kids spend even more time on digital media

    Media and tech giants are swarming the kids entertainment space, hoping to capitalize on the dramatic increase in screen time during the past year. Why it matters: As streaming and digital gaming become more popular, new concerns are rising about kids' privacy and susceptibility to tactics designed to keep them hooked on screens.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Last week's blockbuster IPO of Roblox, a game that's popular among older kids and teens, revived growing concerns about ways in which the kid-friendly game can inadvertently lead to addiction, cyberbullying and abuse. The New York Times summed it up nicely last year in a piece titled "My Kid Sold Her Soul to Roblox.""When the actual world stopped being a place where children could go and meet their friends, it’s just the natural order of things that a digital world would pop up to replace it," author Emily Flake wrote.How it works: Roblox isn't one game. It's a platform in which users can create their own games and make them accessible to other users. While this makes Roblox extremely social, the ability to build new games and features also means it's hard to put down.The company's CEO said last year that roughly three-quarters of American children age 9-12 use Roblox monthly, per NPR. The game is also capitalizing on a growing trend of social media and tech platforms connecting fans with creators directly, and providing fans with ways to pay their favorite creators within the app. Nightmare stories have emerged of parents waking up to giant credit card bills from kids making dozens of in-app purchases — buying things like digital avatar skins or virtual items.Be smart: School-aged children and teens do not fully understand the complexity of how their digital data is collected and used for ad-targeting purposes, and laws protecting childrens' privacy are outdated and weakly enforced, said Nusheen Ameenuddin, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Communications and Media, at a congressional hearing on the topic last week. Kids are also easy targets for features designed to keep them glued to screens, according to Ariel Fox Johnson, senior counsel for Common Sense Media. For example, the endless scroll of social media feeds, autoplay on suggested YouTube videos, and in-app purchases or incentives for spending money can take advantage of young audiences, Johnson said.Where it stands: Some watchdogs are calling on federal enforcers to rein in manipulative and privacy-infringing tactics. Last month, the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission against the math game company Prodigy Education, accusing the company of deceiving teachers and parents by suggesting the program is free while aggressively marketing a $59 premium membership to children.Some lawmakers are pushing to strengthen the law that protects children's privacy online, the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule, that was last updated in 2013. The big picture: Screen time in general has skyrocketed for kids who are attending school remotely and stuck at home more during the pandemic. Specifically, time spent on YouTube and gaming platforms such as Roblox and Minecraft has significantly accelerated, according to data from SuperAwesome, a kids tech company. While YouTube reigns supreme for kids streaming, may of Hollywoods' biggest companies are also paying big bucks to get in on the action. The majority of kids (52%) surveyed by SuperAwesome in the UK and the US this year said they're "extremely influential" in the choice of video service within their family.Be smart: Screen limits for children have been hard to implement throughout the pandemic, as more activities from music classes to tutoring have moved online. One study by Dubit Trends found that school work and social media made up the vast majority of the increased screen time from 2019 to 2020. Still, the study showed YouTube usage surged 22%. Another survey of Michigan parents found that one third of adults say their child is distracted during remote classes with apps such as YouTube on their device. What they're saying: Despite the inevitable reliance on screen time during the pandemic, parents should give cut themselves some slack for loosening limits, Ameenuddin said. While some days may be more screen-heavy, parents can focus on alternative activities like a walk outside or listening to music on other days to help balance it out over the long term. What to watch: Habits are hard to break. Now that screen time limits have been lifted by parents and the offline and online worlds have blurred for kids, it will be harder for parents to restrict online media consumption once lockdowns are lifted.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2 more South Carolina men arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    The Monday arrests by the FBI of two young York County men brings to five the number of South Carolinians now linked in court records to the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • After Owning the Boston Celtics for Years, LeBron James Becomes Part-Owner of Boston Red Sox

    Since entering the NBA in 2003 as an 18-year-old phenom, LeBron James has completely transformed what it means to be a professional athlete. Aside from being dominant on the court, he frequently uses his platform to combat social injustice and has evolved into a savvy businessman whose interests extend to music, the restaurant industry, education, lucrative endorsements, and film and television, just to name a few. And now King James is expanding his portfolio to include sports franchise ownership, because what do you give the man who already has everything else?

  • Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 59 total deaths, almost 2.5 million fully vaccinated

    The state of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,599 new cases and 59 total deaths Wednesday, 55 of which were residents. South Florida counties accounted for 32 of the 59 deaths.

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • 4 people, including a 7-year-old, were shot dead during a fight over a stimulus check, police say

    A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting everyone in an Indianapolis home during an argument with his daughter's mother over her stimulus check.

  • Man detained near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence with rifle, ammunition in his car

    The man was stopped by Secret Service following an intelligence bulletin from Texas, D.C. Police said.

  • Late night hosts are skeptical Trump will urge hesitant Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccines

    The U.S. has administered more than 100 million COVID-19 shots, but "there still isn't anywhere near enough vaccine to go around," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live, "and even when there is, the worry is that people will not want it — 49 percent of Republican men say they will not get the vaccine. Suddenly they're against baring their arms." In fairness to Republicans, they're getting starkly mixed messages, Kimmel added. "The pandemic isn't a big deal, it will wash away, it's no worse than the flu; but it was created by China to destroy us. Which is it? Is Trump not getting the credit he deserves for manufacturing the vaccine, or this how Bill Gates controls our minds? No wonder they're hesitant." Dr. Anthony Fauci "strongly urged Donald Trump to tell his followers to get vaccinated," he deadpanned, "and he probably will, he generally does the right thing." Tooning Out the News was similarly skeptical Trump would follow Fauci's suggestion. "Yesterday on Fox News, Dr. Fauci urged former President Trump to speak up about the coronavirus vaccine," Jimmy Kimmel said at The Tonight Show. Not only will Trump not respond to a direct appeal, he said, but "honestly, asking Trump to give people medical advice makes me nervous because you know one day he's gonna say something crazy like Sour Patch Kids can cure asthma." Fallon made his own Trump PSA just to be safe. "Nearly 30 percent of Americans, and half of all Republican men, say they do not intend to get one of the vaccines," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "First of all, I call dibs on theirs. Second of all, why? Why, Republican men, why? Your guy's the one taking credit for the vaccine even existing. You're insulting him by not getting jabbed!" Fauci used flattery to try to get Trump to step up, he noted, "but to get everyone their shots, we need leadership from every part of the community, which is why thousands of clergy members from a cross-section of faiths — imams, rabbis, priests, and swamis — are trying to coax the hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Reminds me of the old joke: A priest, a rabbi, an imam, and a swami walk into a bar, and it's okay because they all got vaccinated." If you want the vaccine and can't find any, Conan O'Brien had an iffy solution. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe 'Fauci effect' is driving up applications for public health graduate programs

  • Adam Schiff: will the Democratic star of Trump's impeachment trial be California's next top cop?

    Congressman is a top contender for the role, but immigrant groups and criminal justice advocates say his record should disqualify him Adam Schiff, a representative from southern California, looks increasingly well positioned to be appointed as the state’s next attorney general. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP As the lead prosecutor in Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, Adam Schiff, the representative from southern California, became a household name, an icon of the anti-Trump resistance, and a rising star in the Democratic party. A year on, the congressman looks increasingly well positioned to be appointed as California’s next attorney general. But in Schiff’s home district, criminal justice and immigrant rights advocates say that his record as state senator and congressman, authoring legislation to increase the criminalization and incarceration of Black and brown Californians, should disqualify him from holding the position. “There’s this real disconnect,” said Jody Armour, a University of Southern California law professor who studies the intersection of race and legal decision making. “The country knows Schiff as sort of an icon. Here in California, we know him as someone who was, in many ways, one of the chief architects of mass incarceration.” Schiff has reportedly been lobbying Governor Gavin Newsom for the attorney general spot that will open up if the US Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as the health and human services secretary later this week. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has given her blessings, and reportedly even a personal endorsement. Schiff, 60, began his career at a US district court in California, first as a law clerk and eventually as an assistant US attorney, rising to prominence for prosecuting the case against a former FBI agent convicted of spying for the Soviet Union. He was elected to the California state senate in 1996, and four years later moved to the US House of Representatives. There, he served as the chair of the powerful intelligence committee, becoming one of Pelosi’s closest confidants. As the lead impeachment manager pursuing Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Schiff’s fiery speeches gained him lavish praise from liberals, begrudging recognition from conservatives and $41m in campaign funds last election cycle. Schiff’s star power, his powerful allies in the Democratic party and fundraising prowess have set him up as a top contender for attorney general. ‘Tough on crime’ record California voters elect their top prosecutor every four years, but Becerra will be leaving his seat with a year of his term left – leaving it to Newsom to find a replacement until the next election. From there, Schiff could be in a better position than he currently is to run for US Senate, or even governor in the future. In recent years, and especially under Donald Trump, the California attorney general has become a national figure. Becerra launched more than 100 lawsuits against the previous administration, successfully sueing to block policies that would strong-arm local law enforcement to cooperate with immigration authorities, insert a question about immigration status into the US census, or end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (Daca) program, which gives temporary protection to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children. California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, right, will be leaving his post with a year of his term left, which Governor Gavin Newsom will have to fill. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli/AP Critics say Schiff’s appointment would run counter to the political progress on police reform and criminal justice made last year amid nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd. Armour, along with a number of academics, activists and advocates in California, have asked Newsom to appoint someone else. “One person alone is not responsible for California’s incarceration crisis. But Schiff stands out for his extreme punitiveness,” they wrote in a public letter. They pointed at Schiff’s legislative proposals and votes in the California senate in the late 1990s, which were in line with the “tough on crime” attitude of politicians in that era. Schiff authored several bills to toughen up the criminal justice system and immigration enforcement, including a proposal that would have expanded the three strikes law, one that would have allowed 14-year-olds to be tried as adults, and a bill to create juvenile “boot camps” for children who commit crimes while at school. On immigration, he authored a bill that would have made the hiring of an undocumented immigrant a crime punishable with jail time. Many of the most punitive criminal justice bills Schiff introduced never became law. They failed to get enough support in the legislature or were vetoed by both Republican and Democratic governors. More recently, as a US representative, Schiff sided with Republicans in 2017 to support the Thin Blue Line Act, which would have altered the federal criminal code to add the targeting or killing of a law enforcement officer to the list of offenses that could be sentenced with the federal death penalty. The law was criticized by civil rights organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and it ran counter to policies espoused by Newsom, who issued an executive order to halt executions in California in 2019. The discrepancy between Schiff’s record and California’s priorities are noteworthy, at a moment when the state attorney general will serve as a key player in debates around police accountability, criminal justice reform and immigration. Under new California law, the state’s attorney general will take on the role of investigating all deadly police shootings of unarmed civilians. And the state is continuing to challenge Trump-era policies that restricted immigrant rights. In June, Schiff did disavow Jackie Lacey, the former Los Angeles district attorney who faced fierce backlash from the Black Lives Matter movement for her failure to prosecute police violence. “This is a rare time in our nation’s history. We have a responsibility to make profound changes to end systemic racism and reform criminal justice,” Schiff said. Schiff’s office did not respond to the Guardian’s request for response to the concerns detailed in advocates’ letter to the governor. The congressman has repeatedly brushed off questions about his attorney general ambitions in national news interviews. But Armour said he wished Schiff would explicitly reckon with his record, much like Biden and Kamala Harris – herself a former California attorney general – did in the lead-up to the 2020 elections. Newsom meanwhile has remained secretive about who his final pick will be. Other top contenders include Rob Bonta, an assembly member representing Oakland who has been endorsed by the Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, and Diane Becton, the Contra Costa county district attorney.

  • Michelle Obama Gives Viola Davis Her Seal of Approval to Play Her: "I'm Not Worthy"

    Viola Davis is getting ready to take on the role of a lifetime as Michelle Obama on Showtime's The First Lady, and the actual former first lady is all on board with the casting choice. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mrs. Obama gave Davis her official seal of approval, calling the actress "the greatest."

  • 'I am back home': Tiger Woods returns to Florida to continue recovery process

    Three weeks after being seriously injured in a car accident in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods is home in Jupiter, Florida.

  • A Super Collectible Mustang Without A Well-Known Name

    Despite its scaled back appearance, the 1970 model year marks one of the most collectible years for the Ford Mustang.

  • ‘They are all safe’: Cuomo receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine to promote confidence in jab

    ‘They all work, they are all safe ... take whatever vaccine you can get,’ Mr Cuomo says about the vaccines

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Same-sex union blessings ban upsets gay Catholics in Asia

    The Vatican’s edict that same-sex unions cannot be blessed because they are sinful was met Tuesday with criticism by rights activists and gay Catholics in parts of the Asia-Pacific region as inconsistent and out of step with contemporary community standards. Louisa Wall, a New Zealand lawmaker who sponsored the bill that in 2013 legalized gay marriage in that South Pacific country, said the statement from the Vatican’s orthodoxy office seemed incongruent with Pope Francis last year expressing support for a civil union law. Roman Catholic priests now are forbidden from blessing same-sex civil unions.

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Terry Wright, 65, already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police arrested Wright on Wednesday after she entered the Office Depot in Texas City and said she would not cover her nose and mouth to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, police spokesman Cpl.