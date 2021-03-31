The Secret Service arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly broke into the Swiss embassy in DC and assaulted the ambassador

Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
police siren
Tino Plunert/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • On Monday, a man broke into the Swiss Embassy in Washington DC and assaulted the ambassador.

  • A secret service agent identified the attacker as 30-year-old Christian David Mandeville of Oregon.

  • Mandeville allegedly also resisted arrest which resulted in injuries to the arresting officer.

A 30-year-old man was arrested after breaking into Switzerland's Embassy in Washington DC and assaulting the Swiss Ambassador on Monday, according to a court filing from a Secret Service agent.

Agent Jacob Pina wrote in a statement filed in federal district court that he was called to the residence of Swiss Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud after reports of an "unwanted guest."

The residence is attached to the embassy.

The Swiss Embassy did not reply to Insider's request for comment at the time of publication but told CNN that someone had tried to get into the ambassador's home, was denied, and "subsequently jumped the exterior security fence of the Embassy grounds."

Secret Service said the perpetrator was Christian David Mandeville, of Portland, Oregon.

Mandeville allegedly tried to run further into the residence when officers arrived and Pitteloud tried to stop him by putting his hand in his way. Mandeville then rushed the ambassadors and, according to the court filing, "used his arms to knock away the Ambassador's arms. Mandeville then used his body to try and push his way past the Ambassador. His actions pushed the Ambassador backward."

Pina said Mandeville fought him while he was making the arrest and that he sustained abrasions to his forearm from the altercation.

Pitteloud told officers that Mandeville left a backpack outside of the gate which the officer said was suspicious. The residence was temporarily closed until an investigation was conducted and it was cleared.

Mandeville was charged with assault on a foreign official; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; and unlawful entry of private property.

