Secret Service arrests two men on weapons charges near Ukrainian Embassy in DC

The Secret Service arrested two men on weapons charges near the Ukrainian embassy in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning.

Officers saw the two individuals "acting suspiciously near a vehicle in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW," which is just a few blocks from the Ukrainian Embassy, a spokesperson for the Secret Service told Fox News Digital.

The two men told officers that they drove from Indiana to volunteer to fight in the war in Ukraine, according to the Washington Post.

One of the individuals was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful transportation of a firearm, unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license, while the other was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Law enforcement unloaded a heap of military gear from the suspects' car, including green duffel bags and what appears to be body armor plates, according to pictures taken by Reuters.

A spokesperson said the Secret Service does not release the identities of suspects they arrest. The two men were taken to the Metropolitan Police Department's second district station for processing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged foreign supporters to travel to the war-torn country and "join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world."