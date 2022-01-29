Secret Service charges Kansas man for allegedly threatening to harm Biden





The Secret Service on Friday charged a Kansas man for allegedly threatening to harm President Biden.

The Secret Service charged Scott Ryan Merryman with threats against the president of the United States and interstate communication containing a threat to harm. The Daily Beast was the first to report about the charges.

Merryman allegedly told police from Independence, Kan. on Tuesday that he was traveling to Washington, D.C. to see Biden, according to court filings.

However, he denied in an interview with a special agent on Wednesday that he was going to D.C. to hurt the president. He said "that he had been told by God to travel to Washington, DC to 'lop of the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation,'" but claimed those intentions were not directed toward Biden, according to the filing.

Instead, he "stated that he had information about the Book of Revelation that he was being instructed by God to give to the President," the court filing noted.

Two Secret Service agents interviewed Merryman on Wednesday in a Cracker Barrel parking lot in Maryland, during which he allegedly repeated that he was traveling to D.C. to "cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation," but again denied the intent was directed at the president, the court filing said.

Merryman had on him a loaded magazine and a spotting scope but no firearm, according to the court filing.

The court filing noted that after the two agents interviewed Merryman, he called the first special agent he spoke with and allegedly told him several times "I'm coming for you bitch."

Merryman on Thursday allegedly made threats against Biden when he called the White House switchboard. A special agent contacted Merryman following the episode, in which Merryman allegedly said, "I'm coming for his b---- a-- sleepy Joe. I'm talking about President Biden and you can quote me," according the filing.

He also allegedly told the fourth agent, "You got two minutes, and then I'm coming..."

It is not immediately clear if Merryman has an attorney representing him.

The Hill has reached out to the Secret Service and White House for comment.