How secret deals could keep a COVID-19 drug out of reach for millions

The American pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences is coming under scrutiny for agreements that activists say will restrict global access to remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug that has shown promise in treating COVID-19.

The Foster City, Calif.-based company has signed confidential licensing deals with nine pharmaceutical manufacturers — including seven in India — that would prevent the generic version of the drug from being distributed in dozens of countries, including the U.S., that account for nearly half the world’s population.

Activists and civil society organizations say the licenses allow Gilead to control the global supply of its patented drug even as the World Health Organization warns the COVID-19 pandemic is entering a “new and dangerous phase.”

Although the terms of the licenses have not been publicly disclosed, Gilead has said they allow for a cheaper, generic form of remdesivir to be distributed in 127 countries, including nearly all of the world’s poorest nations.

But the agreements exclude countries with some of the worst coronavirus outbreaks — including the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Britain and Peru — leading to allegations that Gilead aims to sell only its much costlier, name-brand version of the drug in middle-income and wealthy nations that are desperate for the treatment.

“These bilateral licenses … are highly restrictive in their application,” said Brook Baker, a professor of law at Northeastern University. “Gilead excluded these countries because they have commercial potential and because Gilead wants to reserve the right to prevent competition and charge higher prices.”

Gilead did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

The company has faced criticism for pricing remdesivir at $390 a vial for governments — or $2,340 per patient for a standard, five-day course — and $520 for U.S. insurance companies, or $3,120 per patient.

The company says the prices are fair when compared with the cost of a longer hospital stay. But critics contend that because Gilead received about $70 million in federal funds to develop the drug, the prices are unfairly high.

Gilead Sciences chief executive Daniel O'Day speaks at a meeting with President Trump at the White House in March. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press) More

One of the Indian companies that has negotiated a license with Gilead, Hetero Labs, has said it will price its generic version at about $71 per vial — still out of reach for many patients in the developing world. A study conducted by Andrew Hill, a drug pricing specialist at the University of Liverpool, estimated that remdesevir could be made for just a few dollars per treatment course.

Remdesivir, originally designed to treat Ebola, has been the subject of intense interest since the National Institutes of Health reported in April that the drug shortened the average recovery time of a COVID-19 patient by four days in a clinical trial. The Food and Drug Administration has approved the drug for emergency use.

With a COVID-19 vaccine believed to be months away — at best — medical experts have identified remdesivir as one of the few effective treatments for a pandemic that has claimed more than half a million lives. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the results of the clinical trial a “really quite important” milestone.

This week the U.S. government announced it had bought up almost all 500,000 treatment courses that Gilead expects to produce through September. That leaves Gilead's licenses with nine generic drug makers — including companies in Egypt and Pakistan — the best hope for patients in the rest of the world to access the drug.

India has the world’s largest generic-drug industry and manufactures some 80% of the drugs sold in the developing world. The country gained a reputation as “the pharmacy of the poor” by driving down the cost of anti-HIV treatment during the AIDS pandemic, thanks to heavy competition among domestic drug makers.