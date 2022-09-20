Secret Distaste For ‘Orange Jesus’ Revealed
Outgoing Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R) revealed that many in her own party hold their nose and support Trump, for fear of getting punished at the ballot box.
Outgoing Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R) revealed that many in her own party hold their nose and support Trump, for fear of getting punished at the ballot box.
Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, urges reform to the Electoral Count Act, citing "Trump’s refusal to abide by the rulings of the courts." Representative Cheney recently lost her election in Wyoming, partially due to her outspokenness in standing against Trump and the January 6th insurrection. If instead your aim is to leave open the door for elections to be stolen in the future you might decide not to support this or any other bill to address the Electoral Count Act.
Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman testified Wednesday at the Jan. 6 trial of Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who wore a "QAnon" shirt as he led the mob Goodman faced down.
After pleading with world leaders at the United Nations to protect the education and rights of women in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban took over, Somaya Faruqi, former captain of the Afghan girls robotics team, broke down in tears backstage. Faruqi, who now attends the Missouri University of Science and Technology, left Afghanistan in August last year, when the Islamist Taliban seized power and the United States and allies withdrew forces after a 20-year war.
Matt Sowash promoted his tiny homes on TikTok and sold them online. In filed federal and state lawsuits, buyers are saying he did not deliver on his promises.
Buried in the U.S. Department of Justice’s crypto crime report last week was a call for Congress to double the criminal penalties for any unlicensed money transmitting violations from five years in prison to 10 years. While the report, “The Role of Law Enforcement in Detecting, Investigating, and Prosecuting Criminal Activity Related to Digital Assets,” […]
One of the amendments on the November ballot would give the Legislature the ability to hobble Laura Kelly and other future occupants of Cedar Crest. | Opinion
At least two people have died in Mexico after the quake, which happened on Sept. 19 — the same day previous quakes happened in both 1985 and 2017
In an interview Monday, Rep. Liz Cheney described a colleague, objecting to 2020 election results, as saying, 'the things we do for the orange Jesus.'
YU Pride called the decision painful but said it refuses to allow Yeshiva to hold the rest of the student body "hostage" while the courts decide the group's fate
In one of the posts, Trump thanked "the many people who greeted" him on the way from Palm Beach International Airport to his residence at Mar-a-Lago.
The Challenger Black Ghost, based on the 6.2-liter V-8-powered Hellcat Redeye, honors a legendary Challenger that used to dominate Detroit street racing.
NBC Senior Political Editor Mark Murray joins Peter Alexander to break down numbers from the latest NBC poll just seven weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. “Clearly issues like abortion, as well as Donald Trump's increased presence on the national stage, has really ended up boosting Democratic enthusiasm,” says Murray. “That interest in the election enthusiasm really matters in a midterm election, where not as many people vote as you would see in a presidential.” Despite elevated “Democratic enthusiasm,” President Biden’s approval rating, which has “gone up to 45% in our poll nationwide,” is still in “kind of a danger zone.”
STORY: A crater in soil was visible next to Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in southern Mykolaiv region on Tuesday, a day after Ukraine said Russian troops had struck the plant.A blast took place 328 yards (300 meters) away from the reactors and damaged power plant buildings, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said in a statement, but the plant's reactors have not been damaged and are working normally.The attack has also damaged a nearby hydroelectric power plant and transmission lines.The plant's director general Ihor Polovych said Russia is trying to "blackmail" Ukraine's government and world leaders through such attacks.There was no immediate Russian reaction to Ukraine's accusations.The Mykolaiv region has been under constant rocket attack by Russian forces in recent weeks.The strikes will add to global concern over the potential for an atomic disaster, already elevated by fighting around another nuclear power plant in the south, Zaporizhzhia, captured by Russian forces in March.Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the Zaporizhzhia plant. The shelling has damaged buildings and disrupted power lines.
“Whether or not the pandemic part of this is over is irrelevant. COVID is here to stay.”View Entire Post ›
Deion Sanders breaks down how Jackson State's football program has changed in his first two seasons as head coach.
Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, the two men accused of killing Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay, will stand trial […] The post Suspects in Jam Master Jay slaying to stand trial in February appeared first on TheGrio.
The Carlsbad Desalination Plant in Southern California is the largest such plant in the Western Hemisphere, providing 50 million gallons of desalinated seawater per day. Reed Kaestner via Getty ImagesCoastal urban centers around the world are urgently looking for new, sustainable water sources as their local supplies become less reliable. In the U.S., the issue is especially pressing in California, which is coping with a record-setting, multidecadal drought. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recentl
The Prince of Darkness topped numerous Billboard charts with his latest studio effort. Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient No. 9 Earns Him First No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart Jon Hadusek
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called out Sunny Hostin on Tuesday after the The View cohost suggested the former South Carolina governor uses Nikki as her first name to hide her Indian heritage.
An independent commission in Ohio canceled a pair of debates in the state's governor's and U.S. Senate races on Wednesday because the Republican candidates declined to participate. The Ohio Debate Commission expressed disappointment that neither GOP Gov. Mike DeWine nor Republican Senate nominee JD Vance accepted their invitations — pending since May — by a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline. Both Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic Senate nominee, had accepted their invitations.