Secret El Salvador murder ring suspected as up to 40 bodies found in ex-policeman's garden

Forensic teams work to exhume several clandestine graves in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The search at the home of a former policeman arrested last week for the murder of two women has turned up 10 other bodies, prosecutors said Friday, revealing the existence of a murder ring that allegedly killed as many as 13 people. - Salvador Melendez /AP

Police in El Salvador are excavating multiple mass graves in the garden of a former policeman that may contain as many as 40 bodies. The remains of at least 24 different people have so far been removed from the site.

Extracting all of the remains, believed to be mostly of women and girls, could take up to a month, officials said.

Salvadoran police began searching the site in Chalchuapa, in the far west of the country, after arresting Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chávez, 51, on May 8 in relation to the deaths of a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter. He confessed to the killings.

Osorio Chávez was expelled from the national civil police force in 2010 after being charged with rape.

Authorities in the Central American country, which has both the world’s worst murder rate and one of its worst femicide rates, say the scale of the mass graves suggests a secret murder ring had been operating.

At least 10 people were facing charges as of Friday.

Many of the victims were lured to their deaths using social media, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, the head of the national police told local media. Some were offered work, others illegal passage out of the country.

Forensic scientists, members of the Attorney General of the Republic and police officers work at the home of former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio, captured by members of the National Civil Police, as the main suspect of killing approximately 16 people in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, on May 20, 2021 - MARVIN RECINOS /AFP

"This is a case of criminal torture that unfortunately involves coyotes [people smugglers], ex-cops, ex-soldiers, salesmen and people who tricked and swindled their way to the victims,” said Mr Arriaza Chicas.

He said the murders may have been going on for a decade.

Discussing the use of social media, he said “we call on parents to be aware of their children's use of social networks”.

Local prosecutors told the Associated Press that the victims included girls as young as nine, seven and two.

DNA samples were being taken from local residents to try and identify the victims.

Before the discovery of the mass graves, Gustavo Villatoro, the justice and security minister, had dismissed the idea that Osorio Chávez was linked to wider criminal groups.

A forensic expert throws lime on discarded protective equipment used where authorities are excavating a clandestine cemetery discovered at the house of a former police officer and containing as many as 40 bodies, most of them believed to be women, in Chalchuapa, El Salvador May 20, 2021 - JOSE CABEZAS /REUTERS

"At the moment we don't have any evidence linking this guy to any group that carries out irregular activities or gangs, it's more related to a problem of sexual deviance and that he was killing people," he told a press conference.

Story continues

On Wednesday the criminal investigator in charge of the case, Israel Ticas told the press that he could no longer give them updates on the investigation because “they have forbidden me from doing so".

According to the World Bank, El Salvador had 52 murders per 100,000 people in 2018, and 13.8 femicides per 100,000 females in 2017.

The introduction of a specific femicide law in 2011 has increased convictions.