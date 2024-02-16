Secret Service honors three DeSoto County detectives for being among top examiners in US

The Secret Service formally recognized three detectives with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

Detectives Lynn Starkey, Craig Dickson and Greg Horton, all part of the Cyber Fraud Task Force, were ranked among the top 100 examiners in the country during 2023, out of about 4,000. The detectives completed almost "3,000 digital examinations in cases involving child predators, child exploitation, sex offenders, armed robbery, kidnapping, and murder," according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

"During our first command staff meeting, one of the objectives was to have DCSD included in national discussions regarding the top agencies in the country," Sheriff Thomas Tuggle said. "We are part of the discussion."

"This remarkable feat underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, and positions DCSD as a leader in forensic investigation," Tuggle said.

Detectives Lynn Starkey, from, Greg Horton and Craig Dickson received an award from the Secret Service for being ranked among the top 100 examiners in the country during 2023, out of about 4,000, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

DeSoto County is the oldest partner of the Memphis Secret Service field office cyber fraud task force. Special Agent in Charge Mark Switzer said the training of officers in digital forensics has been essential for solving violent crimes.

"Where it really pays off is... what these investigators are able to do for the community [using] the digital platform where we so often find... evidence of those violent crimes in the community," Switzer said.

Of the three officers honored, Starkey was ranked 82nd, Horton 79th, and Dickson 62nd. Switzer reiterated that three officers receiving this award in the same department was a "huge achievement."

Chief Deputy Justin Smith said the three officers are the best at what they do. The digital forensics division was established in 2020 as a stand-alone unit, and supports agencies across the tri-state area.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Justin Smith speaks during a ceremony in which three sheriff's detectives were honored by the Secret Service for being ranked among the top 100 examiners in the country during 2023, out of about 4,000, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

"This group of investigators has conducted more than 5,500 examinations [since 2020], and they've already done 112 this year," Smith said. "They've proven to be a significant resource for our entire area."

"It is very humbling," Horton said about his award. "It makes me proud that... the department recognizes us for the things that we do and accomplish."

DESOTO COUNTY REAL ESTATE: See which cities had the largest increases in home price

Horton has been with the department for 21 years. The detective also expressed his satisfaction with the core goal of his job.

Detective Greg Horton receives an award presented by Special Agent in Charge Mark Switzer with the Secret Service for being ranked among the top 100 examiners in the country during 2023, out of about 4,000, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

"It's very satisfying to help put people in places where they need to be, especially child predators, people who hurt children and the elderly."

While he said there were several cases that he was proud of, Horton recalled one particular case where he needed to confirm a suspect's identity while having no images of his face at the scene.

"He made the comment 'no face, no case' on a phone call in jail," Horton said. So he improvised, locating an image of the suspect's hand. "We had to reverse the picture, and get his palm print — and we ended up matching [them]."

Detective Craig Dickson receives an award presented by Special Agent in Charge Mark Switzer with the Secret Service for being ranked among the top 100 examiners in the country during 2023, out of about 4,000, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Dickson said it was the difficult nature of the job that motivates him and his team to go above and beyond. Dickson has been an officer for 20 years.

"I love a hard challenge, so does my team as well. The challenge is what makes us drive even further to be able to solve crime in this digital age."

DESOTO COUNTY DEVELOPMENT: What's next for Southaven's The Provost development? Apartments are nearly move-in ready

It's homicide cases in particular that stand out for Dickson.

"[Cases] where a person left a phone laying behind... not knowing whose phone it is or any other information — being able to unlock that phone and use that information in the phone in order to solve a crime such as homicide, that's a big feat."

Detective Lynn Starkey receives an award presented by Special Agent in Charge Mark Switzer with the Secret Service for being ranked among the top 100 examiners in the country during 2023, out of about 4,000, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Starkey has been with DCSD for nine years. He said it's the satisfaction that comes from doing his job well that led him to this accomplishment.

"I guess that satisfaction of finding details within the digital side of things," Starkey said. "Even if it's as simple as text messages, photos, or I specialize in vehicles also."

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Secret Service honors three DeSoto County detectives: Here's why