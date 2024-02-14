This secret house comes with a hidden pool — underground. See London home for sale
A home that would be suitable for James Bond has landed on the real estate market in foggy London for $18.20 million. But there’s a thing — you have to be able to find it first.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is in the heart of Knightsbridge and is right next to a massive church. The entrance even blends in with the structure, so it can be easily overlooked.
But it shouldn’t be.
“This ultra-cool and discreet freehold house is laid out over three opulent floors, boasting an impressive expanse of over 5,000-square-feet,” the listing on Zoopla says.
“A masterpiece of architectural sophistication, this residence seamlessly combines modern luxury with timeless elegance,” the listing says.
Chic features stretch across the elegant residence, including:
Private courtyard
Roof terrace
Steam room
Two reception rooms
Skylights
Fireplaces
But there’s something far cooler in the house that will make anyone swoon.
“One of the crowning jewels of this residence is its underground pool - a hidden gem providing the epitome of luxury and wellness,” the listing describes.
The captivating estate was featured in Mansion Global.
The listing is held by Knight Frank and Savills.
