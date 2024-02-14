This secret house comes with a hidden pool — underground. See London home for sale

A home that would be suitable for James Bond has landed on the real estate market in foggy London for $18.20 million. But there’s a thing — you have to be able to find it first.

Entryway

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is in the heart of Knightsbridge and is right next to a massive church. The entrance even blends in with the structure, so it can be easily overlooked.

Front door

But it shouldn’t be.

Living room

“This ultra-cool and discreet freehold house is laid out over three opulent floors, boasting an impressive expanse of over 5,000-square-feet,” the listing on Zoopla says.

Staircase

“A masterpiece of architectural sophistication, this residence seamlessly combines modern luxury with timeless elegance,” the listing says.

Kitchen

Chic features stretch across the elegant residence, including:

Private courtyard

Roof terrace

Steam room

Two reception rooms

Skylights

Fireplaces

Bedroom

But there’s something far cooler in the house that will make anyone swoon.

Underground pool

“One of the crowning jewels of this residence is its underground pool - a hidden gem providing the epitome of luxury and wellness,” the listing describes.

Bathroom

The captivating estate was featured in Mansion Global.

Courtyard

The listing is held by Knight Frank and Savills.

