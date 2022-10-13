Secret Service knew of plans for violence 10 days before Jan. 6 riot

3
Freddy Brewster
·2 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: Excerpts of Secret Service emails display on a monitor during a hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack On the United States Capitol has spent nearly a year conducting more than 1,000 interviews, reviewed more than 140,000 documents day of the attack. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Excerpts of Secret Service emails are displayed on a screen during a meeting of the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

United States Secret Service agents were alerted to potential violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, at least 10 days before rioters stormed the building, according to emails and other messages obtained by the Jan. 6 committee.

“Intelligence about this risk was directly available to the U.S. Secret Service and others in the White House in advance of the Ellipse speech, in advance of the march to the U.S. Capitol,” said Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank).

The committee has obtained over 1 million emails from the Secret Service and spent the month of August reviewing the documents, Schiff said. The FBI, United States Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, and others gave the Secret Service intelligence they had gathered regarding potential threats, Schiff added.

The threats included “calls to occupy federal buildings,” “intimidating Congress and invading [the] Capitol Building,” and people claiming they want to “arm themselves and to engage in political violence at the event,” according to documents presented by the committee.

Schiff also highlighted how the Proud Boys, one of the groups who led the attack on the Capitol, planned their activities in the open on multiple websites that were shared with the Secret Service prior to the attack.

One source sent a tip to the Secret Service on Dec. 26, 2020, warning about the Proud Boys specifically.

“They think that they will have a large enough group to march into DC armed and will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped,” the tipster warned. “Their plan is to literally kill people. Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”

The Secret Service’s knowledge of potential violence also extends to the day of Jan. 6, 2021, Schiff said, adding that according to messages the committee obtained, the Secret Service knew some protesters carried ballistics helmets, body armor, radio equipment, pepper spray and various firearms.

“The Secret Service had advance information more than 10 days beforehand regarding the Proud Boys planning for Jan. 6,” Schiff said. “We know now, of course, that the Proud Boys and others did lead the assault on our Capitol building.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Secret Service Was Warned About Armed Mob Before Jan. 6 Riot

    "Their plan is to literally kill people. Please, please take this tip seriously," one tipster said in a warning relayed to the Secret Service ahead of the attack.

  • Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications...

  • Biden Says He’s ‘Confident’ in Son Hunter on Tax, Gun Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden downplayed a report that federal investigators believe they have enough evidence to charge his son Hunter with tax and gun crimes, saying he “has confidence” in him. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Super

  • Former Rep. Gabby Giffords to serve as 2023 Rose Parade grand marshal

    Gabby Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot in 2011, is named the grand marshal of the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

  • Those who invested in Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) three years ago are up 40%

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual...

  • Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League

    Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka's goal clinched a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, while Manchester United hope to stay in the hunt for a last-16 place against Omonia Nicosia.

  • Booz Allen can proceed with EverWatch acquisition, federal judge rules

    The government alleges the merger would imperil market competition and hamstring services provided to the National Security Agency.

  • Jan. 6: New evidence shows Secret Service aware of threats

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack presented new evidence on Oct. 13, showing the Secret Service was aware of threats of violence ahead of the insurrection.

  • U.S., EU agree to speed up steel talks, keep discussing EVs

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her European counterpart, Valdis Dombrovskis, agreed to speed up talks on global steel issues, among other trade and economic topics raised at their meeting in Washington, Tai's office said on Thursday. Tai and Dombrovskis "agreed to increase the pace of discussions about the global steel arrangement," Tai's office said. On autos, the two asked their teams to increase engagement on the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act's impact on EVs, Tai's office said, adding that she noted "that seriously combating the climate crisis will require increased investments in clean energy technologies, as well as addressing supply chain and security vulnerabilities."

  • Hornets coach Steve Clifford sees deeper, better Sixers team after moves

    Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford sees a deeper and better version of the Philadelphia 76ers.

  • Undercover informant testifies Whitmer kidnap defendants wanted to harm police

    Dan testified against defendants — Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar — who are accused of plotting to help kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

  • 6 things to know about Week 6’s Saints-Bengals game

    6 things to know about Week 6's Saints vs. Bengals game: Broadcast channel, kickoff time, referee assignment, players to watch, and more

  • Who is on the January 6 committee? Meet the members and chair.

    The nine-member House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot includes Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo and is chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

  • Column: The Supreme Court holds the internet's fate in its hands, and you should be terrified

    The Supreme Court will review cases calling into doubt Section 230, which allows internet media platforms to function

  • 'Dumb' comment: ESPN analyst Troy Aikman laments sexist remark during 'Monday Night Football'

    "Take the dresses off" comments were "dumb," Troy Aikman said. ESPN broadcaster said this on "Monday Night football" after roughing the passer call.

  • Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch

    Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014. It's not been the kind of start Reich or anyone else around Indianapolis envisioned.

  • It's taking more time to cast a ballot in US elections – and even longer for Black and Hispanic voters

    Voters line up at a polling station in Houston to cast their ballots during the Texas presidential primary on March 3, 2020. Mark Felix/AFP via Getty ImagesDespite the COVID-19 pandemic, the November 2020 election brought out about 155 million voters. That represented 67% of Americans over 18, and it was the highest voter turnout of any modern election. Americans also set records in the percent and number of people voting early and by mail, continuing a decadeslong trend away from voting only on

  • Hochul tops Zeldin by 10 points in New York governor poll

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) currently has a 10-point lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.), in the state’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Marist poll. The poll, published on Thursday, found that 51 percent of registered New York voters surveyed said they planned to support Hochul in the upcoming election,…

  • How quickly will Ukraine get the advanced air defenses it needs?

    The United States and other countries are pledging to beef up Ukraine's air defenses following this week's deadly cruise missile strikes that struck Ukraine's major cities, but how quickly will they get there to counter Russia's missile threat? The larger, more advanced, systems Ukraine wants will likely take some time to arrive given the limited stockpiles in existing American and allied arsenals, as well as the length of time it takes to manufacture the sophisticated systems. The White House said President Joe Biden promised advanced air defense systems in a call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday and providing Ukraine with more modern systems as quickly as possible has moved to the forefront of previously scheduled NATO and Ukraine contact group meetings being held in Brussels this week.

  • Parkland jury foreman on sentencing: "It didn't go the way I would've liked"

    Thomas Benjamin told CBS Miami three jurors voted against the death penalty for the gunman, who was convicted of killing 17 people in 2018.