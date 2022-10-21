Here is the secret language of child predators | Opinion

The FBI and local law enforcement in late September located 84 victims of child sex trafficking in a massive, nationwide sting operation that took place at hotels, casinos, truck stops and through social media sites frequented by pimps, prostitutes and their customers.

The campaign, dubbed “Operation Cross Country,” marks just the latest instance of how both federal and local law enforcement are combining decades-old undercover tactics with cutting edge online savvy to rescue vulnerable children from sexual exploitation and prosecute the criminals involved in these heinous crimes.

In the past, undercover agents combatting criminal enterprises ranging from sex traffickers and drug cartels to white supremacist militias to foreign terror cells had to infiltrate these groups “in vivo” through disguises, false identities and other espionage tactics. And while this type of tradecraft is still very important to law enforcement, many criminals — particularly those involved is sex trafficking, child pornography and child exploitation — have embraced the darker elements of technology and moved a majority of their nefarious activities to the digital world.

This means that for law enforcement on all levels, to successfully infiltrate these groups to understand the nuances and tactics used online by child sex traffickers. These individuals use an ever-changing specific language that relies on phrases and lingo that to the untrained observer may seem innocuous, but to those who know what to look have very real meaning.

The number of child trafficking cases in China has risen significantly in recent decades, and to meet the demand, traffickers are turning heavily to social media platforms and direct messaging apps to promote their work and do business. To evade detection, traffickers are using codewords for “escort” and “brothel” like: “Peripheral” ("外围"), which is based on the historical context that sex workers used to reside in the peripheral towns around the centre, and “Lou Feng” (“楼凤”), the ancient Chinese word for “brothels.” “Loli” (“萝莉”)indicates the involvement of minors. Similarly, in Bangladesh, traffickers evade detection on social media by using codewords like “residential hotel" (“আবাসিক হোটেল”) to indicate compounds facilitating sex work.

This use of secret languages and code words to evade detection is by no means unique to sex traffickers — but is rife when it comes to predators of any kind. For example, communities catering to pedophiles — like Boylove, which advocates for sexual relations between adults and male minors and uses Greek gods and mythical creatures as codewords for their unlawful activities. Or in Vietnam, people searching for child pornography use common slang terms and phrases — such as “meo” for girl or 2k9 to indicate the victim’s birth year — to denote this type of content.

Bad actors work very hard to circumvent traditional content moderation — allowing for illegal materials to move, seemingly undetected, from the shadows of the dark web to widely-used web platforms.

The use of specific keywords, esoteric language, euphemisms, symbols, and emojis — that constantly shift and change — to indicate the materials and activities they want to promote, pedophiles previously posed a significant trouble for trust and safety teams at tech platforms.

Leveraging the knowledge of subject matter experts allows for social media platforms to better understand how these predators think and act. Especially, with the recent shift towards more mainstream social platforms – which also given pedophiles an easier way to start building relationships with children away from the prying eyes of law enforcement and the public at large.

Filled with underage gamers, bloggers, podcasters and other types of content creators, mainstream online platforms are expansive hunting grounds for pedophiles — as many of these underage users are constantly seeking subscribers and validation. Additionally, bad actors are presented with unlimited opportunities to approach minors through comment sections, private messages, chat rooms and forums, or even phone numbers, all of which take place within the anonymous confines of the online sphere — negating the inherent risks of approaching minors in the real world.

The absence of contextual, cutting-edge content moderation paired with pedophiles constantly inventing new techniques to evade traditional detection mechanisms will increasingly constitute a serious danger for children.

While law enforcement has done an admirable job in combating these criminals, they are only scratching the surface as there are hundreds more predators waiting in the wings when one is arrested. To combat this scourge, it is important for law enforcement — along with the trust and safety teams at major tech companies — to work hand-in-hand to use the latest tools and technologies to identify, locate, and ultimately arrest the individuals responsible for what FBI Director Christopher Wray called “the most heinous crimes" the bureau encounters.

Avi Jager is the Head of the Child Safety and Human Exploitation vertical at ActiveFence where he works to proactively detect child safety and human exploitation violations on video hosting, social media and cloud hosting platforms.

