The secret life of dolphins: What 50 years of research is uncovering in Sarasota Bay
The Chicago Zoological Society's Sarasota Dolphin Research Program is the longest-running study of bottlenose dolphins in the world. Launching in 1970, the research is invaluable in protecting this unique creature. ABC Action News received federal approval to go on the water with the team. The research shows us that dolphins call Sarasota Bay home, living in the area and raising calves for generations upon generations.