Secret life of dwarf giraffes uncovered in Africa

Colin Freeman
A dwarf giraffe, Nigel, right, and an adult male giraffe in Namibia - REUTERS
Standing at 9ft 6in, the animal towered over the conservationists who discovered it in a remote area of Uganda five years ago.

Yet Gimli, the giraffe, will go down in natural history books not for its height - but for the lack of it.

Discovered roaming around Murchison Falls National Park, the animal has been identified as the first known example of a "dwarf giraffe", standing far short of the 16ft usually reached by the Nubian species.

When pictures of him first began circulating online, some experts assumed that they had been digitally altered.

"I didn't believe it at first," David O'Connor, president of Save Giraffes Now, told The New York Times. "I thought it was Photoshopped, to be honest."

The story of Gimli's discovery was first disclosed last month in the journal BMC Research Notes. It also documents the life of a similar giraffe named Nigel, which was found in Namibia.

Naturalists believe the two creatures offer a rare opportunity to study how dwarfism affects their ability to adapt and survive.

Although the condition can affect domestic animals, such as cows and pigs, it is rare among wild animals, and has never been recorded in giraffes.

The precise cause of Gimli and Nigel's dwarfism is not known, although it may be down to inbreeding caused by species decline.

Some species of giraffe can grow to about 19 feet tall - REUTERS
At one point, in the late Eighties, the population of Nubian giraffes dwindled to just 78. It is now back up to more than 1,500. With more than half of all wild giraffes dying before they reach maturity, both Gimli and Nigel have done well just to become adults, experts say.

But being small in such a grown-up world confers few advantages.

A giraffe's superlative height is normally one of its main competitive advantages in the wild, allowing it to eat leaves from taller trees.

Its long legs are also powerful enough to kill a lion with a single kick if it tries to attack.

"It's easy to imagine how this might make them more susceptible to predation since they lack the ability to effectively run and kick, which are two of the giraffe's most effective anti-predator tactics," said Dr Michael Brown, a conservation science fellow with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.

Dr Brown - who came across Gimli in 2015 - and his colleagues now hope to monitor the two dwarf giraffes over the course of their lives.

He said he hoped for "some interesting stories and neat little wrinkles about how animals that have these types of conditions cope with changing environments".

One story he may not get to document, however, is that of Gimli or Nigel starting a family. The height difference between them and the average female giraffe makes it very unlikely that either will ever hear the patter of tiny hooves.

"Given the mechanics of giraffe mating, I'd speculate that for both of these giraffes, mating would be physically challenging," Dr Brown said.

Read more: Public killing giraffes for food as virus ravages Kenya’s economy and leaves millions hungry

    Megalodon sharks gave birth to babies bigger than most adult humans after they feasted on unhatched eggs in the womb, according to a new study. The extinct species, which featured in 2018 science fiction film The Meg, lived nearly worldwide roughly 15 to 3.6 million years ago. Known as one of the largest species of fish to ever exist, the sharks reached at least 50 feet (15 metres) in length. According to the study, from the moment of birth Megalodon - formally called Otodus megalodon - was already a big fish. Kenshu Shimada, a paleobiologist at DePaul University in Chicago and lead author of the study, said: "As one of the largest carnivores that ever existed on Earth, deciphering such growth parameters of megalodon is critical to understand the role large carnivores play in the context of the evolution of marine ecosystems." Researchers used a CT scanning technique to examine incremental growth bands in Megalodon vertebral specimens housed in the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences in Brussels. Measuring up to six inches in diameter, the vertebrae were previously estimated to have come from an individual about 30 feet in length based on comparisons with vertebrae of modern great white sharks, according to the researchers. The images revealed the vertebrae to have 46 growth bands, meaning that the nine-metre Megalodon fossil died at age 46. By back-calculating its body length when each band formed, the study published in Historical Biology, suggests the shark's size at birth was about 6.6 feet in length, suggesting that Megalodon gave live birth to possibly the largest babies in the shark world. Researchers say the data also indicates that like all present-day lamniform sharks, embryonic Megalodon grew inside its mother by feeding on unhatched eggs in the womb - a practice known as oophagy, a form of intrauterine cannibalism. Co-author Martin Becker, of William Paterson University, New Jersey, said: "Results from this work shed new light on the life history of Megalodon, not only how Megalodon grew, but also how its embryos developed, how it gave birth and how long it could have lived."