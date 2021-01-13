Secret Lives of 42 Mafia Women on Trial in Italy: Murders, Guns and Drugs

Barbie Latza Nadeau
Tullio Puglia/Reuters
Tullio Puglia/Reuters

ROME—Deep in the heart of Calabria, one of Italy’s wildest and most beautiful southern regions, one of the biggest mafia trials Italy has ever seen kicked off Wednesday inside a call center converted into a massive courtroom, which authorities say can hold 1,000 mobsters, lawyers, and turncoats socially distanced and secure enough to prevent bomb attacks.

Cages line the perimeter of the room for some of the 355 defendants who are linked to the ’Ndrangheta crime syndicate, which experts say is now the most powerful in the world with the financial power of Deutsche Bank and McDonald’s combined and an annual turnover of $64 billion, mostly in intercontinental drug sales. Massive screens hang from the ceilings where those too dangerous to be taken from jail will testify by video-link in what looks like a massive mob Zoom meeting. Outside the building, two security checks are in place as well as a COVID testing spot to try and prevent this mega-trial from turning into a superspreader event.

Women of the Roman Mafia Are Turning Their Men In

The trial is expected to last at least two years and includes 42 mafia women who are facing charges of murder, extortion, money laundering, and arms and drug trafficking. One of the female suspects is charged with murder for attempting to carry out a vendetta on behalf of her incarcerated brother— although she was thwarted when the victim took a cyanide pill—as is common among mafiosi who use suicide to deprive their assassins of a successful hit. Another of the female suspects is charged with running guns to Bulgaria and storing a cache in her daughter’s closet that included semi-automatic weapons and hand grenades. Three are charged with money laundering, four are charged with extortion, and the rest are charged with a myriad of crimes including accomplice to murder, drug running, and harboring fugitives.

Women have long held a complicated role in Italy's mafia organizations—at once unable to officially join the men-only groups but often wielding immense power just the same. They are tasked with raising children to grow up outside the law and often take over while their husbands, fathers, or brothers are incarcerated. That 42 women are on trial (and a further dozen entered plea agreements) speaks to the seriousness with which the Italian court system is finally taking female organized crime suspects. For decades, women were given a pass in mafia trials, thought to be on the periphery or simply not smart enough to be involved, thus allowing them to fly under the radar. Other defendants include those who go by the monikers The Uncle, The Wolf, Fatty, Sweetie, Blondie, Little Goat, and The Wringer, allegedly named after his preferred torture method against those who cross him or his family.

The trial is the fruit of a sting operation in 2019 in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and Bulgaria called Rinasciata Scott or Rebirth Scott, named so for American DEA agent and former Marine Sieben William Scott, who was a close friend and collaborator of the trial’s chief prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, who credits his friend with connecting the dots between the Columbian cartels and Calabrian ’Ndrangheta mafia. Scott died in a traffic accident several years ago and Gratteri paid homage to his American friend who he met in Rome while he worked from inside the U.S. embassy, by naming the investigation after him.

The trial is focused on testimony from Emanuele Mancuso, one of the most prolific turncoats the ’Ndrangheta has ever produced. The son of Luni Mancuso, known as “The Engineer,” Emanuele started working with Gratteri in 2016 and was nearly killed for his betrayal by his mother Giovannina del Vecchio and aunt Rosaria Del Vecchio, who believed they had raised him better than to be a good person.

When he first started collaborating with Gratteri, his partner Nensy Chimirri was about to give birth to their daughter, who has since been used as a sort of bargaining chip to try to get him to recant his testimony. Chimirri wrote a letter to her lover promising to forgive him. “You can come back, I'll be here for you like everyone else,” she wrote, attaching a photo of their newborn daughter in the arms of Giuseppe, Emanuele’s brother. It was a threat that if he didn’t come back, he would never see the daughter again.

Mobster Madonnas: The Rise of Women In Sicily’s Mafia

Italian police conducted a dangerous operation to try to get Chimirri into the witness protection program and save his daughter, but she refused. The child was removed and is living in foster care, but since Chimirri still has visitation rights, she is still in the grasp of the notorious Mancuso wing of the ’Ndrangheta. “I decided to collaborate with justice in the vicinity of her birth with the hope of offering her a different future, far from the social and criminal context of my belonging,” Mancuso wrote in a letter last week after a juvenile court failed to prohibit visits from the mother. “I intend to express my state of frustration and concern for the fate of my daughter, who is only 30 months old, because, despite the notorious events linked to the pressures I have undergone for the choice I have made, she, although subjected to the special protection program, in reality, thanks to the availability of his mother, maintains contact with the 'Ndrangheta circles'.”

Authorities know that the child could easily be kidnapped and killed for the testimony Mancuso is about to give against his family. “There can be no honor in such an event, there can be no values, there can be no humanity in threatening such a thing,” Gratteri said recently about the undue pressure on his star witness. “There is no honor in the 'Ndrangheta.”

While this is not the first maxi-trial against the ’Ndrangheta, it is the largest. In 2003, more than 200 syndicate members were found guilty of crimes including murder, extortion, and drugs and arms trafficking in a trial that legitimized the ’Ndrangheta as a cohesive organized group in anti-mafia circles. The current trial has been compared to the massive trial against the Sicilian Cosa Nostra in the 1980s in which 338 people were convicted and sentenced to a total of 2,665 years in prison, which was the first time any mafia-style organization was tried on a grand scale with hundreds of defendants linked by criminal association. That trial ultimately led to the assassination of Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, the two anti-mafia prosecutors who led the hearings.

Barbie Latza Nadeau is the author of an upcoming book called Godmothers about women in Italy's organized crime syndicates to be published in 2021 by Penguin Random House.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’ll file impeachment articles against Joe Biden on his first day in office

    'On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,' Ms Greene had tweeted

  • Taliban chief tells officials to take only one wife because big weddings and dowries are depleting funds

    The head of the Afghan Taliban has ordered officials in the movement to take only one wife because extravagant weddings and bridal payments are depleting funds and leading to accusations of embezzlement. The edict from Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada was also an attempt to quash bad publicity that Taliban leaders were having profligate weddings. “We instruct officials of the Islamic Emirate, in accordance with Islamic Sharia [Islamic jurisprudence], to avoid second, third, and fourth marriage if there is no need,” he said in a written message earlier this month, Voice of America reported. Taliban officials have been instructed to share the order with their subordinates after complaints about the scale of spending on weddings. Afghans face huge social pressure to spend lavishly on their nuptials, while the groom must also often pay a hefty sum to the bride's family. Wives are sometimes kept in separate houses, meaning a groom must fund several households. “Up-to two million Afghanis (nearly £19,000) are paid for dowry in some parts of Afghanistan and the Taliban officials would seek this money for their second marriage,” one source told the broadcaster. The movement has also sometimes faced internal tensions as frontline fighters resent the movement's leadership appearing to lead the high life in Pakistan or Doha. “Families of several officials of the Islamic Emirate do not have a lot of money. Therefore, more marriages could affect their prestige, trustworthiness, and personality,” the message said. The message urged the movement to “protect yourself against accusation and disgrace,” adding that “transparency” and “gaining trust” were essential for their struggle. Abstaining from multiple marriages would protect the Taliban from “accusations of bribery, misappropriation, or embezzlement” and save them from seeking illicit sources of wealth. Akhundzada told followers that the orders were based on Islamic injunctions and have the support of religious scholars. Islam allows men to have up to four wives as long as they are treated equally, though the practice is frowned upon and uncommon in many Muslim societies. The message said there were exemptions to the new rule for officials who had a “legitimate need” or who used their own funds for weddings.

  • Russia prison agency warns Navalny he faces immediate arrest

    Russia's prison service said Thursday that top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny faces immediate arrest once he returns from Germany. Navalny, who has been convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, said he will fly back home Sunday.

  • AOC: Nation Can Only Heal Once ‘Oppressed’ Southern States Are ‘Liberated’

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday night suggested that the United States can only heal once “oppressed” states in the south are “liberated.” The Squad member’s comments came during an Instagram live stream to her 8.3 million followers about the Capitol Hill riots and the effort to impeach President Trump. During the stream, she said that Democrats’ U.S. Senate wins in Georgia were a result of “multi-racial” and “multi-cultural” grassroots organization and a sign that “southern states are not red states, they are suppressed states.” “Which means the only way that our country’s going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states,” she said. “The actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people from economic, social, and racial oppression. That’s the only way.” . @aoc says “the only way” the country can heal is for the “actual liberation of southern states” from being Republican states. pic.twitter.com/GiAuDdDYBW — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 13, 2021 She also renewed her call for Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to resign or be replaced by Democratic challengers for heading efforts to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. She has accused Cruz of trying to fundraise off of his election challenge even as President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric mirrors that of Stacey Abrams, who has spent the years since her failed Georgia gubernatorial run campaigning against election security laws favored by Republicans, which she has argued are intentionally designed to disenfranchise voters of color. Just as Ocasio-Cortez insisted that southern states do not actually lean conservative, Abrams has insisted that she didn’t actually lose the gubernatorial contest to Republican Brian Kemp and has said his victory was simply the result of his manipulation of the voter rolls.

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Honduran migrants trek north toward Guatemalan border

    About 200 Honduran migrants resumed walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala early Thursday, a day before a migrant caravan was scheduled to depart the city of San Pedro Sula. The group set out on Wednesday but paused at night before reaching some 75 police officers, dressed in riot gear, who waited along the highway on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula.

  • Report: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; dozens killed or wounded

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • QAnon believer who plotted to kill Nancy Pelosi came to D.C. ready for war

    The Colorado man brought a Glock, an assault-style rifle with telescopic sight, high-capacity magazines and about 2,500 rounds of ammunition, including at least 320 “armor-piercing” rounds, according to court records.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • Biden forgoing Amtrak trip to Washington over security fears

    President-elect Joe Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns, a person briefed on the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The president-elect’s decision reflects growing worries over potential threats in the Capitol and across the U.S. in the lead-up to Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

  • Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino reportedly teamed up to keep Trump off fringe social media sites

    There are reportedly two big reasons President Trump hasn't joined the social media sites where his far-right supporters tend to gather.After a violent attack by Trump's supporters on the Capitol led many major social media platforms to ban the president and some of his allies, Trump could have headed to Parler, Gab, or other sites favored by conservatives. But Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with White House social media manager Dan Scavino, convinced him otherwise, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.Amid an effort to migrate Trump to those sites, Kushner told Trump's director of personnel John McEntee and other White House officials that he shouldn't be signed up. Trump could've overruled Kushner, but Scavino's rejection of the sites led him to stay off, the people told Bloomberg. Kushner and Scavino apparently didn't think Parler and Gab "were well managed or could handle the traffic" that would coincide with Trump's arrival, Bloomberg reports.Parler and other fringe websites and message boards favored by conservatives and the far right were full of discussions about the Capitol attack in the weeks before it happened. They have also become breeding grounds for dangerous conspiracy theories, including QAnon, whose followers were among those storming the Capitol.In the days since the Capitol attack, Apple and Google have removed Parler from their web stores, while Amazon Web Service, which hosted the site, took it offline.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Philippines' Duterte says presidency no job for a woman

    Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared that the presidency was no job for a woman because of their emotional differences to men, and dismissed speculation that his daughter would succeed him next year. The Philippines has had two women presidents, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from 2001 to 2010 and Corazon Aquino from 1986 to 1992.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Kevin Celli-Bird said Thursday he discovered the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 had disappeared from a race in the U.S. state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe, after the U.S. president-elect, hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific.