This Is the Secret to Making Your Driveway 10 Times More Beautiful

Driveways aren't exactly known for their good looks-unless of course one of our favorite cars is parked on it. Given the purpose of a driveway-just getting your car off the street-it can seem like there's not much you can do to make it attractive. But since the driveway is often at the front of the house, it's definitely worth thinking about driveway design ideas that'll be both practical and beautiful. From long country drives to street-view city garages, these landscape and driveway design ideas will steer you in the right direction to drive up your curb appeal (sorry, we had to). Read on to learn about border foliage ideas, pattern designs, garage-door styles, subsurface functionality, and alternative top-layer materials.

