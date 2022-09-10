This secret In-N-Out menu item went viral on TikTok. But don't try to order it. Here's why

A TikTok video by @aldo.nxri about an In-N-Out secret menu item went viral recently, drawing 70,000 likes and more than 5000 shares since being posted on Aug. 24. In the video, he shows off his "doggy style" fries that are topped with cheese and chopped hotdogs.

The comments were a mix of excitement from those who took it seriously and jokes from those who seemed to consider the post parody.

AdRiAn commented: "Just ordered some! They told me to meet em out back. I’ll update you guys."

kenz, who presumably works at the fast food chain, wrote: "[T]ik[T]ok makes my job HELL."

And JD commented: "Bro now I gotta deal with 'I seen on tiktok you guys have these hotdog fries.'"

There are no doggy style fries or chicken sandwiches at In-N-Out

A visit to an In-N-Out near the intersection of North 20th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix, as well as a phone call to the restaurant’s customer service, confirmed that while In-N-Out offers several secret menu options to upgrade your french fries, doggy style is not one of them.

This is not the first time TikTok users have trolled In-N-Out. On July 17, Andynot2021 caused an uproar with a video about the "secret menu fried chicken sandwich" at In-N-Out.

Employees took to the comments section to set the record straight. alysa responded: "No guys don’t order this,,, it’s not on the menu I will laugh at you."

An In-N-Out spokesperson later confirmed that the chain continues to sell only hamburgers, french fries and beverages, as they have since 1948.

In-Out-Burger offers a few 0ff-menu options for fries, but none with hotdogs.

What is on the secret menu at In-N-Out?

On what is now called the "Not so secret menu" In-N-Out offers options to customize burgers with extra patties, extra cheese, "protein style" with a lettuce leaf instead of a bun or even grilled cheese, for which the burger patty is swapped for two slices of American cheese on a griddled bun.

When it comes to fries, you can order them light, light-well or well-done for extra crispy spuds. You can also order fries with cheese or "animal-style," which come topped with a slice of American cheese, In-N-Out spread and caramelized onions.

You can also create your own style using condiments like a side of spread for dipping, chopped peppers or with lemon pepper.

But whatever you do, don't order them doggy style.

