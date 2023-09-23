Over the past 18 months, UK officials have been negotiating with key Kremlin officials on global security amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the UK national newspaper i

Details: These secret meetings were held in different places, including Vienna and New York, and were part of London's behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts.

Talks with the Russians mainly concerned security issues affecting both the UK and the international community, and included topics such as grain shortages and nuclear safety.

A senior British diplomat who took part in some talks assured the newspaper i that the UK did not conduct active peace negotiations aimed at a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine during these meetings.

Quote: "We have been keeping in contact and we feel it’s crucial to maintain an open dialogue during the war in Ukraine... We are in no way divvying up parts of the country or making peace agreements on anyone’s behalf, but it’s vitally important to keep that line of contact open," the British diplomat said.

A representative of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed that meetings with Russian officials did take place, but only when they were considered "absolutely necessary".

The spokesman also rejected any statements that these tasks were intended to serve as negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, calling such claims "neither credible nor accurate".

Background: Earlier, Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the UK government to stop delaying and send more weapons to Ukraine, saying the UK must accelerate the provision of military support to Kyiv, otherwise there is a potential risk of Vladimir Putin’s victory.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated that Johnson is wrong to criticise London for delays in armament supplies to Ukraine, noting that the list of weapons provided by London to Ukraine proves that.

