The secret network helping hundreds of Myanmar police flee to India

  • FILE PHOTO: A Myanmar national who said he was a policeman and recently fled to India shows his badges as he poses at an undisclosed location
  • FILE PHOTO: Myanmar nationals including those who said they are police and firemen and recently fled to India flash the three-finger salute at an undisclosed location
  • View of a border village in Champhai district of India's northeastern state of Mizoram
  • School teacher, who helped Myanmar refugees cross the border, is pictured during his interview at an undisclosed location in Mizoram state
  • FILE PHOTO: General view shows Champhai town near the India–Myanmar border
1 / 5

The secret network helping hundreds of Myanmar police flee to India

FILE PHOTO: A Myanmar national who said he was a policeman and recently fled to India shows his badges as he poses at an undisclosed location
Devjyot Ghoshal
·8 min read

By Devjyot Ghoshal

AIZAWL, India (Reuters) - Strung across remote mountain settlements, a secret network of activists and volunteers is helping spirit hundreds of defecting Myanmar policemen away from the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent and into relative safety in a small northeastern Indian state.

Their escape - by car, motorcycle and on foot through densely forested terrain - is often guided by volunteer-led groups on both sides of the border, according to accounts from at least 10 people who are involved in the loose-knit network or have used it to cross the border. Once in India, local activists and residents provide food and shelter in safe houses, the people said.

Some police personnel have said they fled Myanmar because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta’s orders to shoot protesters.

More than 1,000 people fleeing violence in Myanmar have crossed into neighbouring India's Mizoram state since late February, according to Indian lawmaker K. Vanlalvena, Reuters has reported. That includes about 280 Myanmar police and more than two dozen fire department personnel, according to a senior police official in Mizoram.

The tools used by members of the network are simple: social media messaging apps, mobile phone SIM cards from both countries, hardy jeeps and a knowledge of smuggling routes along the Tiau River, a narrow ribbon of water flowing between sparsely populated mountains that separate India and Myanmar.

Several police personnel told Reuters they feared imprisonment if caught fleeing by Myanmar authorities.

"It is a matter of life and death," said a 29-year-old activist named Puia, who has been assisting people arriving from Myanmar in eastern Mizoram's Champhai town, a seven-hour drive away from the state’s capital of Aizawl. He asked to be identified by only part of his name.

More than 280 people have been killed in Myanmar amid a wave of protests in the southeast Asian country demanding the return of the civilian government led by elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group. The group says thousands of people have been detained since the military staged a coup on Feb. 1.

On Wednesday, the junta freed hundreds of people who had been arrested during the crackdown on demonstrations, according to witnesses and the AAPP.

Myanmar’s military, officially known as the Tatmadaw, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The junta earlier this week accused anti-coup protesters of arson and violence while also expressing sadness for the deaths of what it said were 164 demonstrators. It added that it would use the least force possible to quell violence.

Myanmar’s military has said a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi’s party was fraudulent - an accusation the country’s electoral commission has rejected. Military leaders have declared a state of emergency. They have promised a new election but have not set a date.

The influx from Myanmar could pose a diplomatic challenge for India, which has close relations with the Tatmadaw.

The arrivals from Myanmar have also generated some disagreement between India's federal government, which wants to keep them out, and Mizoram's state administration that is keen to provide assistance in line with local sentiment. Tribes in Mizoram share close ties with Myanmar’s Chin community, which is dominant in the areas bordering the Indian state.

The Indian foreign ministry and the Mizoram state government didn’t respond to requests for comment.

India's foreign ministry has previously expressed “deep concern” over the military coup, saying democracy and the rule of law must be upheld. The Indian government has issued a directive to four states sharing a border with Myanmar, including Mizoram, to tighten security, according to three Indian officials.

Mizoram state’s Chief Minister Zoramthanga has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant asylum to “political refugees” from Myanmar. The situation in neighbouring Myanmar is a “human catastrophe of gigantic proportions” that India couldn’t ignore, wrote Zoramthanga, who uses only one name, in a March 18 letter to Modi.

'SOMETIMES I AM AFRAID’

The 510-km-long boundary between Mizoram and Myanmar has long been fluid, with a constant flow of people and goods enabled by a visa-free travel regime in the border region.

One man managing a critical section of the network in an Indian border town in eastern Mizoram is a 60-year-old teacher originally from Myanmar, who speaks Burmese and several local dialects. He described his role in the network on condition of anonymity.

The teacher said he had left Myanmar in the wake of the 1988 suppression of pro-democracy protests by the military junta. As many as 3,000 people are thought to have been killed in those clashes.

A slight man with a close crop of curly hair, the teacher said the calls for help from people across the border began around Feb. 26, when Myanmar security forces intensified their crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. He said he receives about half a dozen or more requests for assistance a day, some via phone calls and some via Facebook.

"I help them as much as I can," he said, tapping away on his smartphone. "Sometimes I am afraid," added the teacher, saying he feared that his involvement in the network could jeopardize his job at a government school.

As of March 11, the day Reuters interviewed him, he said he had helped guide a total of around 80 people into Mizoram recently. Three other local activists speaking to Reuters more than a week later corroborated that tally, and said they believed the figure was now likely twice that.

‘YOUNG PEOPLE’

The teacher said that many of the people coming from across the border were directed to him by a community group in Myanmar's Chin state. The teacher said one of his relatives by marriage who lives in Chin state is a member of the group.

Two policemen who recently crossed into India told Reuters they were also guided by volunteer-led groups in Myanmar. Both recalled journeys that passed through townships in northwestern Myanmar.

One of them, a Myanmar policeman named Peng, who fled his country in early March, said he had approached "young people" in Chin state to help with his escape. He asked that only part of his name be used to protect his identity. Reuters saw his police and national ID cards, which confirmed the name.

Four other police personnel who entered India in early March said they too received assistance from a Myanmar-based community group for their journey. They travelled through Myanmar’s Sagaing region and Chin states before crossing into India. Their account is contained in a joint statement in a classified Indian police document reviewed by Reuters.

Another policeman Reuters spoke to, named Ngun, described a similar crossing. Reuters saw his national ID card, which confirmed his name. The man said he didn’t have his police ID card with him.

The cost of the journey through Myanmar to the border is between $29 and $143, depending on distance travelled, according to the policemen Peng and Ngun. The cost was mostly to pay for transport, such as hiring a vehicle or using shared taxis, they said.

PICK-UP SERVICE

Ngun, the policeman, said he entered India in early March near a remote Mizoram village perched on a steep mountainside ringed by thick forests, about an hour's drive to the Tiau River.

Since Feb. 25, more than two dozen policemen – including four in uniform – have been fetched from the river by community leaders in the village, according to a 51-year-old school teacher who lives there and spoke on condition of anonymity. The village lies some 200 kilometres away from Mizoram's capital.

Members of the network in Mizoram receive word from the Myanmar side about when and where people plan to cross over, according to the teacher as well as Puia, the activist. Then, local community leaders on the Indian side dispatch vehicles along established smuggling routes that weave around paramilitary posts, according to the teacher. Many of those fleeing Myanmar rested in the village before heading deeper into Mizoram.

"Since they look like us,” the teacher said of the Myanmar arrivals, “they can travel without anyone noticing."

‘I WILL NOT GO BACK’

On March 12, around 116 people from Myanmar streamed into eastern Mizoram, according to the senior state police official, taking advantage of an unfenced border.

In a nearby village on March 15, a group of about a dozen recently arrived people from Myanmar lounged in a living room in the house of a community leader. Most of them said they were policemen and firemen.

Dressed in a red Manchester United football jersey, a man who identified himself as a fire department official described a difficult journey on motorcycle and by foot to India from Myanmar’s Chin state. The man, who said his name was Khaw, said he and his fellow travellers hid in the jungle for fear of being caught by Myanmar’s security forces. They didn’t sleep for days.

He said he constantly worries about the wife and four children he says he left behind. But so long as the military crackdown lasts in Myanmar, he said, “I will not go back.”

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in Aizawl, India; Additional reporting by Chanchinmawia in Mizoram, India; Editing by Cassell Bryan-Low)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine daily coronavirus cases, deaths rise to records

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine registered a record daily high of 16,669 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday. The previous high of 16,294 cases was on Nov. 28. Stepanov said in Facebook post a record 363 coronavirus-related deaths were registered over Wednesday, exceeding the previous high of 342 cases on Tuesday.

  • Macron promises faster vaccine roll-out as infections 'explode'

    France will offer COVID-19 shots to anyone over 70 from this weekend, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, as he sought to breathe more urgency into his country's vaccination campaign. France and its neighbours are suffering a third wave of infections that threatens recovery in Europe's largest economies. Hospitals could face an "unprecedented shock" within three weeks as infections explode, said the head of France's hospital federation as he urged tougher curbs on social interaction if the spread did not slow soon.

  • U.S. to blacklist Myanmar military companies: sources

    The U.S is planning to step up sanctions on Myanmar, this time targeting business conglomerates controlled by the military.Two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday that the U.S will blacklist Myanmar Economic Corporation and Myanmar Economic Holdings and will freeze any assets in the U.S.The military controls companies ranging from beer, a telecom, mining to real estate in the country.Activists have also been calling for sanctions to go further and hit oil and gas projects.The U.S has already slapped targeted sanctions on top military generals in response to the military coup overthrowing the democratically elected government.The coup has sparked a widespread uprising, and security forces have cracked down on protesters and killed over 270 people.

  • Family says Myanmar forces killed young girl as she ran to her dad

    Save the Children says killing of at least 20 kids since coup shows "complete disregard for human life by security forces."

  • Murder suspect had house full of guns, may have planned mass shooting, Maryland cops say

    Police uncovered guns, homemade explosives, a “plan of action,” and an apology to family for “having to go out this way.”

  • Amazon Has the Apple Watch Deals You’ve Been Looking for: Find Discounts on Series 6, SE and More

    In case you missed it, the Apple Watch Series 6 and budget-friendly SE smartwatch made their debut back in September 2020. However, you can already get a Red Series 6 watch (GPS, 44mm) with Aluminum Case and Red Sport Band for $349.00 (or about $50 off MSRP) on Amazon. Check Series 6 Deals on Amazon Anyone …

  • Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self isolating at home, his spokesperson revealed on Wednesday. “Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine,” the spokesperson said. “All those who came in contact with him in […]

  • China orchestrates boycott of H&M over retailer's stance on Xinjiang

    China is orchestrating a boycott of H&M over the Swedish fashion giant’s decision to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang because of forced labour concerns. The coordinated assault is part of Beijing’s broader strategy to push back against sanctions from the West over human rights abuses in the region. It appears to have started with a social media post by the Chinese Communist Party’s youth division that blasted H&M for saying last year it was “deeply concerned” about the human rights allegations in Xinjiang. “Spreading rumours to boycott Xinjiang cotton while also wanting to make money in China? Wishful thinking!” read the post, which was published on Wednesday morning and liked nearly half a million times, shared 40,000 times and attracted 16,000 comments. Chinese state media attacked H&M, saying the brand “will definitely pay a heavy price for its wrong actions”. State media also said the brand would “rather believe the lies spread by a few people than hear the voices of billions of Chinese people,” a line that government officials have said repeatedly when denying human rights abuses in Xinjiang. By Thursday morning, searches for H&M products and store locations were blocked on Chinese e-commerce platforms and online map platforms. Celebrities had also backed out of endorsement deals, saying H&M’s actions amounted to “slander” of China, according to state media. The attack against H&M comes after the EU, UK, US and Canada on Monday announced sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang region. China immediately announced its own sanctions against European officials and entities. Backlash is poised to grow with more foreign brands already coming under fire for their stances on Xinjiang. Chinese consumers are already taking aim online at Adidas, Nike and Ikea for being members of the Better Cotton Initiative, a cotton sustainability organisation that suspended licensing of farms in Xinjiang last year. China has unleashed the power of its 1.4 billion consumers to boycott foreign brands amid broader geopolitical spats in the past, which has been devastating financially for businesses. Conglomerate Lotte Group, for example, was forced to retreat from China due to a state-encouraged backlash against South Korean brands following the 2017 installation of a US anti-missile defence system aimed at deterring North Korea on land owned by the firm. At the time, Beijing argued that the defence equipment would increase American spying capabilities into China. China has threatened further retaliation as pressure grows over its policies in Xinjiang. Beijing, however, has continued to reject human rights abuse allegations in the region even as the US, Canada and the Netherlands decided this year that Beiing’s actions in the region amounted to genocide. More Western governments are assessing whether to make the same determination. H&M has posted on Chinese social media saying the company didn’t “represent any political stance.” The retailer, which operates more than 500 stores in China – one of its largest markets – didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Chinese social media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uighurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott against Nike is unfolding in China, after the brand said it was concerned about labor practice in the contested Uighur Autonomous Region.

  • Mexican inventors make nose-only mask

    This is a 'nose-only mask'Researchers in Mexico designed it to be worn under a normal face mask They say the masks protect you while eating and drinkingLocator: City, Mexico

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • Elderly man dances after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

    "We long for the vaccine to be able to be well. All we want is to be well, and in my case, I like to entertain myself, talk to friends, be with family, go to the club and dance," said Jose Luis Macedo.Macedo, who resides in Lima, received his first Pfizer vaccine at a local health center on Monday (March 22).He said he is looking forward to receiving his second dose so he can see family and friends and return to the dance floor with his regular dance partner.

  • 'Two and a Half Men' star Sophie Winkleman says nobody in Hollywood knew she was a royal

    Winkleman, who married into the royal family in 2009, told Insider that she refused to use the royals' last name while working on the sitcom.

  • Review: The $272,000 Lamborghini Urus is king of the SUVs, but it's missing some magic

    It's unsurprising that the Urus SUV is Lamborghini's most popular model. It's a practical SUV with a $200,000 price tag.

  • The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on her bathroom floor

    Zara's husband Mike Tindall revealed that their new son was born at home on Sunday in his podcast "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby."

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.

  • Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity Neom is creating plans to harvest an unprecedented amount of data from future residents. Experts say it's either dystopian or genius.

    Neom's head of technology told ZDNet that Neom would function as the world's first "cognitive city," which can anticipate residents' needs.

  • Michael Keaton reveals he's undecided on Batman role in The Flash movie, says COVID-19 will 'determine everything'

    The actor says he hasn't even looked at the script sent to him as he's concentrating on another project.

  • U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge: statement

    The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russia's "challenging behavior," according to a joint statement on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, "acknowledged a shared understanding that relations with China are multifaceted, comprising elements of cooperation, competition, and systemic rivalry."