Secret Service officer fired weapon in Georgetown amid vehicle break-in

A Secret Service agent fired a weapon in Georgetown after three individuals were seen breaking into a government vehicle late Sunday night, according to the agency.

Secret Service agents approached three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle at about 11:58 p.m. Sunday, spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. He said one of the federal agents discharged their weapon during the encounter but that it is believed that no one was struck.

The three suspects fled the scene immediately in a red vehicle, Guglielmi said. He added that there was no threat to any of the protectees the agents were assigned to, noting that the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service will continue to investigate the incident.

The Associated Press reported that the agents were assigned to protect President Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, while out in Georgetown that night, citing a law enforcement official speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The Secret Service did not say in the statement who the agents were assigned to.

This incident comes as crime, especially carjackings, has increased in D.C. over the past year. There have been more than 800 carjackings and 6,112 motor vehicle thefts in D.C. so far this year, according to D.C. crime data.

The Hill has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for further comment.

