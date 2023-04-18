Secret order frees convicted SC murderer from prison 16 years early

A secret order signed by a South Carolina judge has led to the early release of a convicted murderer found guilty in the 2003 shooting death of a former University of South Carolina football player, law enforcement officials say.

Jeriod Price, who was serving a 35-year sentence for murder in the death of Carl Smalls, was released 16 years early in mid-March under an order purportedly written by now-retired Judge Casey Manning at the request of Price’s attorney, state Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, said 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

Manning, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, retired at the end of December.

“This is a travesty of justice,” Pascoe said Monday. “The information I received is that Judge Casey Manning signed the order.”

Acting under a court order, the South Carolina Department of Corrections on March 15 quietly released Price, who was serving his prison sentence at a New Mexico state prison under an interstate prison compact, corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said.

Shain said Monday the department could not release the judge’s order or discuss it.

“As soon as SCDC received an order from the court that his sentence was reduced, inmate Price was processed for release,” she said.

Price, a member of the Bloods gang, was convicted by a Richland County jury in the murder of Smalls in 2003. Then, Pascoe was a 5th Circuit Richland County solicitor and prosecuted Price for Smalls’ murder at a Columbia-area nightspot on Garners Ferry Road, called Club VooDoo.

Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison with no chance of parole, according to news accounts at the time.

Under a state sentencing law, Price was supposed to serve the full sentence. A person convicted of murder must serve “a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment for 30 years to life,” the law says.

Smalls, who was 22 at the time of his death, played football at the University of South Carolina, then transferred to the University of North Carolina and played defensive end. Smalls was affiliated with a Bloods rival gang, the Crips, but was not a full-fledged member, police said at his trial.

Price admitted killing Smalls but claimed he fired in self-defense. Witnesses testified otherwise.

It took the jury 30 minutes to deliver a guilty verdict.

“It was an assassination,” recalled Richland County deputy chief Stan Smith, who worked the case.

Rutherford declined on Monday to discuss the secret order or confirm that it existed.

Current 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, whose office oversees criminal cases in Kershaw and Richland counties, said he knew about Price’s release, but declined to comment on the order.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose department investigated the murder, said Monday he was outraged at Price’s release.

“This was a backroom deal,” Lott said. “None of us in the law enforcement community were notified. None of the victims were notified. Our gang unit found out from word on the street.”

Pascoe said Monday he has spoken to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson about Price’s release and said Wilson is concerned about a convicted murderer getting out of prison 16 years early.

The State newspaper has reached out to Wilson’s office for comment.

“I would anticipate there will be movement on having the record unsealed,” Pascoe said. “By sealing the order, that prevented any judicial review of what happened.”

Pascoe said he wants to know when the hearing occurred, who was there, what facts were presented, whether there’s a transcript and why the records are now sealed.

“I have never seen anything like this,” said Pascoe, calling Price “one of the most dangerous people I have ever prosecuted. He’s a scary dude.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Editor Maayan Schechter contributed to this report.