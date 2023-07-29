Secret peeper arrested, charged in Hickory

A person reported to be peeping into the window of a home and exposing himself indecently has been arrested and charged, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Officers responded to a report of a person secretly peeping into the home located on 28th St NE in Hickory on Wednesday.

The surveillance cameras attached to the house recorded the man looking in and engaging in an act of indecent exposure the night before.

On Thursday morning, investigators searched the area around the home. They encountered William Timothy Amburn Jr. in a wooded area.

Officials say the clothing and description matched the clothing and person captured on surveillance footage.

The residents were unaware of the incident as it occurred, according to a press release from the county sheriffs office.

Amburn, 46, was arrested and charged with Secret Peeping. He has a $1,500 secured bond and a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.

