The Secret Service is reportedly spending nearly $35,000 to rent portable toilets at Trump's Bedminster golf club

Secret Service agents are reportedly spending nearly $35,000 to rent toilets at Trump's golf club.

Trump is spending the summer at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, Insider previously reported.

He previously charged Secret Service agents to use a room at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Secret Service is spending $34,140 to rent portable toilets in Bedminster, New Jersey, where former President Donald Trump is staying over the summer, according to federal data obtained by The Daily Beast.

The expense report reviewed by the news outlet says the rental bathroom trailers are from Imperial Restrooms of Saugerties, New York, cost about $8,500 a month, and will remain in Bedminster through September.

Trump, who spent his first few months out of the White House at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, plans to stay at his Bedminster golf club until the fall, Trump advisors told Insider in April.

The Washington Post reported in January that Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner did not allow their Secret Service detail to use any of the six bathrooms at the couple's home in the wealthy Kalorama neighborhood in Washington, DC.

The report said that since September 2017, taxpayers spent about $140,000 to rent a nearby basement studio apartment so the agents could use the bathroom.

While former US presidents enjoy Secret Service protections for the rest of their lives, it's uncommon for them to charge rent to their security details.

Since he left office, Trump has charged the US government at least $40,000 for Secret Service agents to use a single room at his Mar-a-Lago resort, The Washington Post reported.

