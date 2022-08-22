Secret Service says Cape Coral woman helped steal from elderly in worldwide computer scam

A 38-year-old Cape Coral woman who pleaded guilty for her role in a computer scam will serve nearly three years in federal prison,

U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber sentenced Nicole Sprague, 38, Cape Coral, to two years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

After receiving bank information from victims, she opened bank accounts and post office boxes to distribute the ill-gotten gains, keeping a portion.

The court also ordered restitution to victims of $297,900, and ordered forfeiture in the amount of $250,000, representing her portion of the proceeds of the fraud.

Sprague had pleaded guilty on May 24.

How the tech support scam worked

According to court documents, Sprague participated in a tech support scam from approximately January 2018 through April 2019. The conspirators, some located overseas, falsely said they were online computer tech support personnel who convicted older victims to pay for computer repairs or install computer security software.

After the victim agreed to make payment to the telemarketer, the scammers took access of the victim’s computer. Conspirators remotely connected to victims' computers and accessed victims' personal information, including access to financial accounts.

The conspirators contacted each victim to offer purported refunds to the victims for the purchase of the original service. They instructed each victim to allow remote access to the computer and instructed the victim to log into their online banking platform to direct deposit the refund.

The telemarketer falsely represented that a deposit had been made into the victim’s account and would purport to accidentally deposit large amounts of money into the victim’s account. Conspirators then instructed the victims to return the false overpayment in the form of cash or cashier’s checks via U.S. mail and other parcel delivery services to Sprague.

Sprague opened various bank accounts in which she was the sole signor.

She also opened several post office boxes in Cape Coral. Sprague deposited the victims’ funds into her bank accounts before she disbursed and transferred the proceeds to other members of the conspiracy.

Sprague often initiated international wire transfers, that had been funded with victims’ funds, to her co-conspirators. She retained a portion of the fraud proceeds.

After the victims conducted cash withdrawals or purchased cashier’s checks and mailed the money to Sprague, the victims discovered the purported overpayment were false.

Money transfers gave false impression refunds were made

During the remote access, the telemarketer often transferred monies from the victim’s savings account or line of credit to the victim’s checking account to give the fraudulent appearance that the victim’s checking account was credited for the refund and overpayment.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Yolande G. Viacava.

