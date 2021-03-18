Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
Newly sworn in Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The US Secret Service has stopped an armed man from Texas near the vice president’s official Washington DC residence, reports say.

Police say the man was detained near the Naval Observatory and that a long gun, ammunition and several handguns were found in his car that was parked in a DC garage.

The Naval Observatory will be where Kamala Harris resides when longstanding renovations undertaken after Mike Pence left it in January are completed.

Ms Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are staying at Blair House until the historic building is ready for them to move in.

The arrest of Paul Murray, of San Antonio, Texas, came after police in his homes state tipped-off DC authorities, according to reports.

Murray, 31, was was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The US Capitol Police confirmed an alert for a suspect went out to various agencies in the DC area Wednesday afternoon but they have not confirmed what the nature of the intelligence received was.

