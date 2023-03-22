Secret Witness offering reward in shooting case

Mar. 21—Kern Secret Witness is offering $10,000 for information leading to a conviction in a shooting that killed a 21-year-old Bakersfield man.

Tyis Rush was killed at about 6 p.m. Aug. 14, 2021 at 701 Planz Road, the Bakersfield Police Department reported. The circumstances behind the shooting are still being investigated, but police are asking for help to identify suspects.

The Secret Witness program's hotline at 661-322-4040 operates at all hours every day and guarantees anonymity.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501.