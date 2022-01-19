Secretary Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's president about escalating tensions with Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to discuss the escalating tensions with Russia. Timothy Frye, the Marshall D. Shulman professor of post-Soviet foreign policy at Columbia University and author of "Weak Strongman: The Limits of Power in Putin's Russia," Timothy Frye explains what the U.S. is promising Ukraine.