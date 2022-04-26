Secretary Blinken argues with Senator Rand Paul on Putin's decision to invade Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations following his weekend trip to Kyiv, Ukraine.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to meet Vladimir Putin to discuss steps to bring about peace in Ukraine. Also, newly revealed text messages show how far some Trump allies were willing to go, to keep him in office. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Atlanta-based Third & Urban is gearing up to break ground on its next Charlotte project, a mixed-use development in NoDa.
Shares that are tied with the company funding former President Trump’s latest social media venture, Truth Social, took a dive on Monday after social media platform Twitter announced its deal with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. CNBC reported that Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s shares fell to nearly 13 percent on Monday, bringing the company’s year-to-date losses…
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other U.S. officials headed to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the southern coast of the country came under Russian bombardment.
Chicago Fire boss Derek Haas is tipping his hat to former series star Charlie Barnett, who recently opened up about his heartbreaking departure in Season 3. “I read that article. That was really nice, everything he said about the show,” Haas told Deadline on Monday. “Of course we miss him. He was always such a […]
Almost 60% of the U.S. population—and 75% of U.S. children—have evidence in their blood suggesting a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research from scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that looks at data from September 2021 to February 2022. “We know that the reported cases are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr. Kristie Clarke, co-lead for the CDC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology and Surveillance Taskforce Seroprevalence Team, during a press briefing on April 26. Forthcoming CDC research estimates there may actually be three people infected for every case officially reported during the Omicron wave, Clarke added, suggesting that millions of cases were missed as the highly contagious variant spread.
Republican U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn has been cited by police for possessing a gun at an airport, according to local media, adding to a string of controversies for the first-term lawmaker ahead of a contested primary election. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration confirmed that agents had detected a firearm at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Tuesday morning, but declined to release passenger details. Cawthorn, who is fighting to hold onto his North Carolina seat in the May 17 Republican primary, had been stopped in February 2021 for attempting to carry a gun through security at an airport in Asheville, North Carolina, but has not faced criminal charges for doing so.
Poland's state gas firm says it has been told by Gazprom that supplies will be halted from Wednesday.
Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” […]
Or, maybe you bristled at the idea in the name of "free speech?" More likely: You forgot about this development until very recently, as any sane person would. When Twitter suitor Elon Musk takes the reins, Trump will return to the hellsite once more. Trump also repeatedly insisted the coronavirus was "under control" in early 2020, and we all know how that turned out.
Firefighters said these type of rescues involving rope and equipment are rare.
Republican politicians waging culture wars should be a priority for any publicly-owned business.
The infamous 13-foot-long white table has been used during Putin's meetings with other high-profile leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron.
Rep. Jamie Raskin said that you "have to be very emphatic about what the truth is and what facts are versus what is just derangement."
Woodland Park's 120 employees were put on notice by Mayor Keith Kazmark that if they smoke marijuana, they could be fired.
Poland’s prime minister has confirmed the country supplied its Soviet-designed T-72 tanks to Ukraine to support the fight against Russia, which invaded Ukraine Feb. 24.
The Department of Homeland Security announced plans to make airport security more accommodating for transgender travelers, but GOP lawmakers are opposed.
(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of the Huntington Beach plant proposed by Poseidon Water, controlled by the infrastructure arm of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management. The commission's staff said the project was more susceptible to sea-level rise than was understood when it was first proposed more than two decades ago.
A bill to name a federal building after the first Black judge on the Florida Supreme Court was expected to breeze through the U.S. House […]