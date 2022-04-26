Secretary Blinken argues with Senator Rand Paul on Putin's decision to invade Ukraine

Time

Almost 60% of the U.S. population—and 75% of U.S. children—have evidence in their blood suggesting a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research from scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that looks at data from September 2021 to February 2022. “We know that the reported cases are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr. Kristie Clarke, co-lead for the CDC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology and Surveillance Taskforce Seroprevalence Team, during a press briefing on April 26. Forthcoming CDC research estimates there may actually be three people infected for every case officially reported during the Omicron wave, Clarke added, suggesting that millions of cases were missed as the highly contagious variant spread.