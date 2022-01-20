Secretary Blinken in Geneva for crucial talks with Russia amid fears of imminent Ukraine invasion
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday. Christina Ruffini looks ahead to the meeting, which is seen as one of the last chances for a diplomatic path to averting what U.S. officials fear is an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine.