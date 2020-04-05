Secretary of Defense Mark Esper: Converted NYC convention center will be 'largest hospital in the United States'

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Sunday that the Pentagon will deploy more than 1,100 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to New York City to help combat the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed at least 8,500 Americans.

More than 2,600 of those deaths occurred in New York City where the Army Corps of Engineers has converted the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center into what Esper told CNN will soon be the "largest hospital in the United States."

Esper said most of the health care personnel being deployed to New York City will serve in the converted center, which will have a 2,500-bed capacity. And he said the Pentagon decided late Saturday to also "deploy a few hundred of them to 11 New York City hospitals that are also seeing a deficiency when it comes to medical staff."

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort is now docked in New York to assist with the crisis but is currently only treating a few dozen patients. Esper explained that was because the ship was only being used to treat trauma patients in order to ease the burden on the city's hospitals and keep non-COVID-19 patients from becoming infected. But there are fewer trauma cases than usual amid the outbreak because more people are staying home.

Esper said he had given the authority to begin treating coronavirus patients on the floating 1,000-bed hospital to the head of Northern Command, Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, "to make that call when he needs to make that call."

He said that including the Javits Center, the military has established eight field hospitals across the U.S. to help deal with the outbreak. And another 22 will "come online in the next two weeks," Esper added.

But many on Capitol Hill have criticized the Pentagon chief for not doing enough and not acting quickly enough to address the crisis.

"There is a lack of leadership right now that is coming out of the Pentagon," Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., told Politico. Gallego, a former Marine who served in Iraq and sits on the House Armed Services Committee. Gallego said Esper was too focused on keeping the military ready to face other threats than how he could protect service members and use military resources to help fight the outbreak.

"If you try to treat it as a readiness problem you are never going to get on top of this. You need to treat it as a public health problem," Gallego said.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger who also sits on the House Armed Services Committee told The Hill, "I think the Pentagon didn't take this seriously as fast as they should have." He cited a Feb. 26 committee hearing when Esper said the Pentagon had not at that point considered whether additional resources were needed to deal with the virus.

"The fact that the Pentagon was not yet having those discussions tells me that they were getting at this problem too late. So here we are now in a crisis," Crow said.

Rep. Mac Thornberry, a Republican member of the House Armed Services Committee told reporters, "The whole society, including the military, has been playing catch-up on COVID-19 because we have never seen anything like this before." But the representative from Texas cautioned "to be careful being too critical under the circumstances."

But Esper disputed those characterizations of the Pentagon's response to the pandemic.

"The Department of Defense has been all in now since the beginning of this, going back two-plus months to January. We have been all in and ahead of the curve when it comes to responding to the coronavirus," Esper said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Last week, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly relieved Capt. Brett Crozier of his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after Crozier distributed a letter, which was obtained by the news media, pleading for help amid an outbreak on the aircraft carrier.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump defended Modly's decision, saying Crozier's letter was "not appropriate."

Esper said Sunday that he supported Crozier's removal because Modly "had lost faith and confidence in the captain, based on his actions." He said there was an ongoing investigation into the matter.