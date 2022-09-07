Secretary of National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine believes Russias collapse has already begun: "dozen of regions ready to leave the Russian Federation"

IRYNA BALACHUK — WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:27

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) is convinced that certain processes have already begun in Russia that will eventually lead to the collapse of the aggressor country.

Source: Danilov in an interview with LB.UA

Quote of the NSDC Secretary: "Processes have begun there that no longer suit the leadership of the Russian Federation. They did not start immediately – not in March, not in April, but they began to gain momentum two months ago.

There are studies, which show that some territories are now ready to be liberated from this colonial state. We have the first, let's say, ten of these regions. We understand who will be, relatively speaking, at the forefront of all processes."

Details: According to Danilov, this is confirmed by the results of certain studies that the special services of the Russian Federation conduct directly on its territory.

They show that there are territories that do not support the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and their number is "much higher than, relatively speaking, two months ago".

Danilov added that the Russians themselves know about these territories that are ready to be liberated from the Russian Federation.

Among these territories, he named Tatarstan in the first place, and Ichkeria in the second, adding that "it will be free."

Danilov is convinced that when the process of withdrawal from the Russian Federation begins, it will be impossible to stop it because it will gain momentum and end with the collapse of the Federation.

The NSDC Secretary also added that Ukraine almost does not participate in this, as Putin is destroying the Russian Federation with his own actions.

Quote from Danilov: "Putin built a totalitarian regime. Of course, people are intimidated. I want to remind you that it was all the same in the Soviet Union. In the Soviet Union, there were very, very few people who dared to protest. But when the trials began, people flooded all the streets, plazas and squares, and this so-called great USSR just burst, like that Kherson watermelon, you know? This is what we are talking about. Processes are now starting to move forward. And they move at high speed. The only thing is that we would like this to happen today, but it doesn’t work that way."

Story continues

Details: At the same time, the NSDC Secretary added that Ukraine is accelerating these processes as it "kills those terrorists who were sent here [Russian troops - ed]", and as the number of "freshly-dug graves of soldiers" is growing in Russia.

Background:

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, believes that the war will not last for many years and will end with the victory of Ukraine.

Earlier, Danilov said that by launching a full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia launched the process of decolonisation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!





