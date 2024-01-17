Secretary Nelson Kicks Off 2024 Voter Education Tour

Jan. 17—LUBBOCK — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson launched her 2024 voter education tour this week at the Elections Office Warehouse in Lubbock. The tour is designed to make sure Texans know where to go for official voting information, including vote-by-mail requirements and the acceptable forms of photo ID voters can present at the polls.

"My goal is to make sure every qualified Texan who wants to vote has all the information they need to cast a ballot," Secretary Nelson said.

Secretary Nelson and elections officials across Texas have been preparing for the 2024 elections, and they are alerting voters to requirements that have changed since the last presidential election.

For example, Texans voting by mail must provide one of the following numbers on their mail-in ballot application and the carrier envelope of their cast ballot:

—Texas Driver License

—Texas Personal Identification Card

—Election Identification Certificate

—OR the last 4 digits of their Social Security number

Texans who have not been issued one of these numbers must indicate so by checking the appropriate box on the application for ballot by mail or carrier envelope.

Texans are eligible to vote by mail if they are age 65 or older, sick or disabled, expect to give birth within three weeks of Election Day, or out of their county of registration through both the early voting period and Election Day.

Secretary Nelson highlighted other key information detailed at VoteTexas.gov, including the seven approved forms of photo ID Texans can use to vote in person:

—Texas Driver License

—Texas Personal Identification Card

—Passport

—Texas Handgun License

—Military Identification Card

—Citizenship Certificate

—Texas Election Identification Certificate

Voters who do not have and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of identification, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate.

February 5 is the last day to register in time for the primary election, which is March 5. February 23 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail, and early voting runs from February 20 through March 1.

"I appreciate Elections Administrator Roxzine Stinson for hosting me today," said Secretary Nelson. "Together we want to make sure the people of Lubbock and surrounding areas are ready to vote in the upcoming elections."

After her Lubbock kickoff, Secretary Nelson traveled to Amarillo to speak to hundreds of election officials gathered for an annual conference.

For more information on ID requirements and voting deadlines, please visit VoteTexas.gov for official information or call 1-800-252-VOTE.