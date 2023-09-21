Secretary Nelson reminds voters about important dates for the November 7 constitutional amendment election

Sep. 20—AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson on Wednesday reminded Texans to prepare for the upcoming constitutional amendment election on November 7.

"Texans will have the opportunity to vote on 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution, and some local governments will also hold elections this November," said Nelson in a press release. "Now is a good time to take note of upcoming election deadlines and prepare."

Important dates include:

— October 10 — The last day to register to vote in time for the November 7 election.

— October 27 — Last day to apply for ballot by mail.

— October 23 — Early voting begins.

— November 3 — Last day of early voting.

— November 7 — Election Day, polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, after the passage of House Bill 357 during the 88th Legislative Session, the Secretary of State's office is now required to set the date of a runoff election resulting from an election held on a uniform election date. The runoff date for the November 7 election will be December 9.

While there are no runoffs for constitutional amendments, runoffs may be required for some local and special elections.

This information and all the details for casting a ballot can be found at VoteTexas.gov, Texas' official voting resource.

Explanatory statements for the constitutional amendments from the Office of the Secretary are available online and the Texas Legislative Council offers Analyses of Proposed Constitutional Amendments complete with background information for each amendment.