Secretary of State Anthony Blinken heads to Middle East as regional conflict heats up

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's trip will focus on de-escalation in the Gaza strip, but he also plans to discuss deterring Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Anthony Blinked is set to depart Thursday evening for the Middle East as tensions rise due to Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.

Blinken's stops include Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt from Jan. 4 to 11, according to a statement from State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

The secretary's itinerary highlights the main players the United States relies on to de-escalate tensions in the region.

"The secretary will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to working with partners to set the conditions necessary for peace in the Middle East, which includes comprehensive, tangible steps toward the realization of a future Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, with both living in peace and security," Miller said.

Blinken's trip will focus on protecting civilian lives in Israel and the West Bank, releasing all remaining hostages, delivering humanitarian assistance and ensuring Palestinians are not displaced from Gaza, Miller said.

He added that Blinken also will discuss deterring Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

This will be Blinken's fourth trip to the Middle East and the fifth time he's been in Israel since Hamas's attack on Oct. 7, which triggered Israel's retaliation in Gaza.

The region is on high alert for the potential breakout of a wider conflict following the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Lebanon, terrorist attacks in Iran and attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq.

The White House maintains its position as Israel's strongest ally amid international pressure for a cease-fire.

Countries such as Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt meanwhile are working as mediators for Hamas or exercising influence with other players, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon or the Houthis in Yemen, who have engaged in proxy strikes against Israel and the United States, but have not escalated to full-fledged war.

Blinken also plans to discuss efforts with Turkey to complete Sweden's ratification of accession into NATO and also to discuss with Greece support for Ukraine and regional maritime security.